SPOILER: Is Tayshia Adams Still Dating Final Rose Recipient?

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM SEASON 16 OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Tayshia Adams’ stunted season of The Bachelorette — which started when she took over for Clare Crawley — is still underway, but the eventual winner has already been revealed.

According to spoilers expert Reality Steve, the final rose of the season will be awarded to Zac Clark, the 36-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey. However, the season is expected to end without an engagement and the season will have a “messy” conclusion.

The Bachelorette wrapped its season 16 filming on September 1, so it’s been over two months since Zac received the final rose. Are Tayshia and Zac still together? That’s “anybody’s guess,” according to Reality Steve.

“Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last,” he wrote on his website earlier in November.

Among the many hurdles for the relationship is the fact that Tayshia lives in Southern California and Zac lives in New York. Perhaps even more concerning is Reality Steve’s report that “By all accounts, Brendan [Morais] is who Tayshia wanted.” The 30-year-old commercial roofer and model stepped out as a frontrunner in episode five, but will reportedly leave the show on his own accord due to conflicted feelings regarding his former marriage.

Thus far, there are few clues that indicate Tayshia left the show with or without a relationship. Some fans felt Tayshia repeatedly saying “I wish” when talking about whether her mystery Los Angeles Lakers admirer was an exciting, star player was an indicator that she’s a single woman not in a committed relationship. But it likely only meant she wishes she had better gossip to share.

Tayshia Says ‘Nobody Will Expect’ Her Season’s Ending

There’s always the possibility too that Zac’s not the boyfriend we should be looking into. Tayshia warned viewers that if they think they have it all figured out, they probably don’t.

“There’s a lot that’s going to happen that I guarantee nobody will expect, especially the ending,” she told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour. “It’s going to be good.”

With both Tayshia and Reality Steve promising a less-than-conventional ending for The Bachelorette, there’s reason to expect something a little more wild than Zac getting the final rose but opting against a proposal. That’s a rare ending for the show, but not an especially wild one, especially considering it’s an abridged season and Tayshia already told the contestants she wasn’t expecting to get engaged.

Earlier this year, Peter Weber proposed to one contestant (Hannah Ann Sluss), then left her to be with another (Madison Prewett), and then also left her to be with another (Kelley Flanagan). So it wouldn’t be that extraordinary if Tayshia winds up with her first choice, Brendan Morais, after all.

There Are 5 Bachelorettes Still With Their Final Rose Recipients

Historically, Bachelorettes have been better at finding long-lasting love than Bachelors. Still, just five women are still in a relationship with their winner, and that includes the extremely young relationship between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

The other four are Trista Rehn Sutter, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, JoJo Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay. That’s not many even if it easily outnumbers the Bachelor leads.

The only Bachelor still with the recipient of their final rose is Sean Lowe, who is now married to his choice Catherine Giudici. However, that doesn’t include Weber, Arie Luyendyk, and Jason Mesnick who each began relationships with women who didn’t get the final rose.

