Tayshia Adams Wants This ‘Real Housewives’ Star to Be the Next Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams has an idea for who should be the next star of “The Bachelorette.”

On the heels of news that the ABC franchise will air back-to-back seasons of the male-led version of the show early next year, “Bachelorette” co-host Tayshia is already scouting for the next female to front the show.

In response to a ‘Watch What Happens Live” question that asked, “Which Bravolebrity should be the next Bachelor/Bachelorette?,” Tayshia had no problem coming up with an answer.

“I think that’s easy,” the ABC star replied, “Garcelle [Beauvais] hands down. She is ready for love and I wouldn’t mind helping her on her journey.”

“Gotta give my love to @GarcelleB She deserves the best man!” Tayshia also wrote of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star on Twitter.

Garcelle responded to the suggestion with, “I adore you!! Drinks soon?,” to which Tayshia replied, “Girl just tell me when and where and I’ll be there!!”

Garcelle Has Been Looking For Mr. Right For a While

At age 54, Garcelle would be substantially older than the oldest “Bachelorette” star on record. In 2020, Clare Crawley was 39 years old when she embarked on her now-unsuccessful journey for lasting love with Dale Moss. The couple split for good in October 2021, per People.

While she’s not on a dating show — yet! — fans have watched Garcelle look for love on RHOBH.

She divorced Mike Nilon, her husband of nearly 10 years, in 2011, according to Us Weekly. During her freshman season on the Bravo reality show, the actress dated a man she playfully referred to as ”Chocolate Michael” because he had the same first name as her ex-husband.

According to Bravo, after she split from Michael #2, Garcelle hired a dating coach who fixed her up on a pandemic-era date that ended up with her eating sushi in the back of her car while her date dined in his own car. On the season 11 finale of RHOBH, it was revealed that Garcelle decided to “take a break from dating.”

In June 2021, Garcelle told Heavy that’s she didn’t want to date much during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as summer approached she was ready to venture out.

“Let’s just say there’s nobody serious in my life, but I am definitely having fun and I’m gearing up for a hot girl summer,” she joked.

Tayshia Talked to Garcelle About Her Own Role on ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia was ABC’s leading lady in October 2020, and she ended her journey by finding love with her fiancé Zac Clark. But she wasn’t done with “The Bachelorette.”

In April, Tayshia talked to Garcelle about her new role as a co-host on “The Bachelorette” after longtime host Chris Harrison announced he was stepping down from the franchise after nearly 20 years.

Tayshia told the “Going to Bed With Garcelle” podcast that she felt that “everything just kind of fell into place“ and that she felt that viewers were ready for “change in the franchise.” That change included her and fellow “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe sharing hosting duties.

“It’s so funny because if you would’ve told me I would be right here today, I would have never thought that this would be my position,” she said. “Just because, you know, ‘The Bachelor; is pretty traditional in the sense of … they have, like, their rhyme or reason.”

