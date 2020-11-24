TikTok’er Puts Tayshia Adams’ First Husband On Blast

As if this season of The Bachelorette didn’t have enough drama, a TikTok user has discovered something that’s going to make the show all the more, well, tense.

This TikTok user was scrolling through the Bachelorette Twitter page when she came across a promo video.

She watched it, and — like many promo videos — the captions appeared at the bottom of the page. When a man’s voice said, “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth,” the TikTok user noticed that the voice was labeled as Josh Bourelle.

That gave her pause. Why? Because Josh Bourelle is Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband. So, in a nutshell, Bourelle is going to be on this season of the show.

ABC ended up deleting the tweet in the hopes that it wouldn’t spoil too much of the season, but it was too late. Fans had already discovered the truth.

So, what do we know about Bourelle?

Adams Was Married for Two Years

Tayshia Adams on Becoming the New BacheloretteTayshia talks about finding out she was going to be “The Bachelorette,” having to scramble to get ready for it, being in quarantine at the resort, how much she knew about Clare and Dale, and Jimmy reveals who he and his wife Molly think Tayshia will choose in the end. SUBSCRIBE to get the latest… 2020-11-06T08:30:01Z

Before appearing on Colton’s season of The Bachelorette, Adams was married to Bourelle. The couple wed in February 2016, but Bourelle filed for divorce in 2017. According to US Magazine, they were together for six years– for four of those years, they dated, and for two of those years, they were married.

When she opened up to Colton Underwood about the relationship, she simply said, “I was married and I got a divorce. I actually married my boyfriend and I was with him for about six years or so.”

Adams later appeared on the podcast Click Bait where she divulged even more about her ex. She said, “My opinion is you try to work it out as much as you possibly can… When things were getting really bad, we were like, ‘Okay, we need to go see a counselor.’ Actually, that was my doing, because I knew I needed to do absolutely everything in order to know that was the end of the road.”

She added that she initially didn’t believe that getting a divorce wasn’t an option. But, eventually, she came to realize there was no other choice.

“At that point, you kind of walk through some things and you try as hard as you can, but you can’t force someone to love you… So, if you do that for a couple of months, and it’s still not working, you’re trying to do everything you can and the other person’s not… You have got to go your own separate way […] That’s why I was so happy and content to go look for love when I went on ‘The Bachelor,’ because I knew I did everything. That was a chapter closed.”

Her Ex Is a Roofing Contractor

VideoVideo related to tiktok’er puts tayshia adams’ first husband on blast 2020-11-24T15:42:43-05:00

According to US Magazine, Bourelle is a roofing contractor through the Contractors State License Board.

His Instagram bio, the outlet reported, also lists him as the co-owner of D&J Roofing Inc, which is based in Southern California.

It’s unclear how the rest of Tayshia’s season will pan out.

ABC Exec Mills teases to Cheat Sheet, “It’s just as emotional as Clare’s but in a totally different way… Tayshia really allowed herself to fall in love with multiple guys. It’s always such a roller coaster.”

He continued, “At the end, there are a lot of heartbreaking, devastating moments. There’s not really a villain. It’s more like, ‘I want her to end up with him. Wait no, I want her to be with this guy.’”

Tune in to The Bachelorette tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending