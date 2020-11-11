Tayshia Adams Opens up About Her Ex-Husband

Tayshia Adams opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Josh Bourelle while on her first one-on-one date of the season.
Brendan Morais was nervous going into the dinner portion of their date because he was going to reveal he was previously married. But, as fans of Bachelor Nation will realize, Adams has also been divorced.
“I also had lost myself in the marriage. Like, my identity was him,” she told Morais. “Unfortunately, there was infidelity and other issues, not on my part, and then we got divorced and I, too, felt like I failed. And I too felt embarrassed and ashamed.”
Adams previously touched on her ex-husband’s cheating while on The Viall Files, revealing their marriage ended after moving back to Los Angeles.
“People who are not from here kind of get curious about all the people and the different lifestyles,” Adams told former Bachelor Nick Viall. “Maybe that’s too much for some people to handle.”
Bourelle was her first boyfriend, having met him while still in college. He chose to end the marriage and filed for divorce. As Adams put it, “Just to get the record straight, I didn’t want to get divorced.”
Morais Opened up About His Divorce
Morais started to open up with Adams while on the dinner portion of their date. He disclosed some information about his divorce. As he revealed, he and his ex-wife grew up together.
“There was no cheating, there was no abuse or addiction or any of those crazy things,” Morais told Adams. “We really fell out of love. I didn’t really know who I was without her and she didn’t really know who she was without me. We did counseling. It was definitely hard for me knowing I failed to a certain extent.”
He added, “I would’ve stuck it out initially in my mind, but then she came to the realization that maybe children weren’t in her future. Being a father is really all I’ve ever wanted in life, so we went our separate ways.”
Morais verified Adams was interested in having children. She confirmed, asserting she wanted five kids.
Adams First Opened up on ‘The Bachelor’
View this post on Instagram
What a day this was!! As I mentioned last night, the past 2 years have consisted of some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life thus far. However, my 1-on-1 with Colton changed the game for me. It truly was a testament to how much I’ve grown as a woman of faith. My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of, because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly. I only told a handful of people about it, and let the rest figure it out for themselves, because I wanted to avoid answering questions I myself didn’t know the answer to. It’s been a rough journey to pick up the pieces and rebuild my idea of the life I want, but I will tell you this: I would not be able to be the strong, independent, and smiling woman I am today without my faith or the support of my close family & friends that have supported me unconditionally. This day was a pivotal moment for me as I proved to myself that I can face one of my biggest fears (bungee jumping off a building) even if my form wasn’t exactly how it was supposed to be 😂 ‘cause the bottom line is I STILL TOOK THAT LEAP! It proved that I am stronger than I ever thought I was because I opened up about my biggest “failure” and it made me EXCITED for the life I have ahead of me!!! I owe this revelation to Colton, as he’s the one who challenged me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to want to be the best version of myself. He didn’t just listen to my story, but he comforted, empathized, and respected me, and those are qualities of an amazing man! Singapore you were SO GOOD TO ME! Thank you everyone for all your love and support, it has meant so much to me!! I appreciate you all! 💗💗💗#ForTheRealOnes🌹
Bachelor Nation fans first learned of Adams’ divorce on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She shared that information while on a one-on-one date.
“Being a Christian woman, you think like you get married once and that’s going to be it. And you know you expect that from your partner as well,” she told Underwood. “But, you can’t make someone want to be married.”
She would finish in the top three of The Bachelor and go on to date John Paul Jones during Bachelor in Paradise.
