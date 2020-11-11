Tayshia Adams Opens up About Her Ex-Husband

Tayshia Adams opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Josh Bourelle while on her first one-on-one date of the season.

Brendan Morais was nervous going into the dinner portion of their date because he was going to reveal he was previously married. But, as fans of Bachelor Nation will realize, Adams has also been divorced.

“I also had lost myself in the marriage. Like, my identity was him,” she told Morais. “Unfortunately, there was infidelity and other issues, not on my part, and then we got divorced and I, too, felt like I failed. And I too felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

Adams previously touched on her ex-husband’s cheating while on The Viall Files, revealing their marriage ended after moving back to Los Angeles.

“People who are not from here kind of get curious about all the people and the different lifestyles,” Adams told former Bachelor Nick Viall. “Maybe that’s too much for some people to handle.”

Bourelle was her first boyfriend, having met him while still in college. He chose to end the marriage and filed for divorce. As Adams put it, “Just to get the record straight, I didn’t want to get divorced.”

Morais Opened up About His Divorce

Morais started to open up with Adams while on the dinner portion of their date. He disclosed some information about his divorce. As he revealed, he and his ex-wife grew up together.

“There was no cheating, there was no abuse or addiction or any of those crazy things,” Morais told Adams. “We really fell out of love. I didn’t really know who I was without her and she didn’t really know who she was without me. We did counseling. It was definitely hard for me knowing I failed to a certain extent.”

He added, “I would’ve stuck it out initially in my mind, but then she came to the realization that maybe children weren’t in her future. Being a father is really all I’ve ever wanted in life, so we went our separate ways.”

Morais verified Adams was interested in having children. She confirmed, asserting she wanted five kids.

Adams First Opened up on ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor Nation fans first learned of Adams’ divorce on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She shared that information while on a one-on-one date.

“Being a Christian woman, you think like you get married once and that’s going to be it. And you know you expect that from your partner as well,” she told Underwood. “But, you can’t make someone want to be married.”

She would finish in the top three of The Bachelor and go on to date John Paul Jones during Bachelor in Paradise.

READ NEXT: Trista Sutter Makes Claims Against Producers on Her Wedding Special