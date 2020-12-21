Are Ivan Hall and Tayshia Adams Still Together?

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette is slowly drawing to a close, and fans want to know: who is the leading lady with these days? While it’s unclear who, exactly, Tayshia is dating, no signs point to her and Ivan being together.

So, what’s the deal? How do we know this? Who does she end up with?

First, we need to divulge some details about the finale. So stop reading if you don’t want to know spoilers for how this season of the show ends!

Here’s what goes down during this week’s two-part finale:

Who Did Tayshia Choose?

Ivan and Tayshia's one on one date PART 1/THE BACHELORETTE season 16 episode 7 2020-11-25T16:00:15Z

Ben was eliminated at hometown dates– and contrary to what Reality Steve initially reported, he is not in the final two. And for the first time in years, Reality Steve actually published some rumors that he isn’t positive are true.

Initially, Steve was told that Ben and Zac are the final two, and Zac was the one Tayshia chose. Well, the rumor that Steve has since heard from not one, but two different sources, is that Tayshia chose Zac in the end, but they have since broken things off. The sources say Tayshia is now “back in touch with Brendan and they are slowly working on a relationship.”

Reality Steve goes on to admit that he isn’t sure about the status of Tayshia’s love life these days, but that’s what he’s heard and what he’ll report for now.

So what’s all this talk about Ivan Hall?

Is Ivan With Tayshia?

Earlier this month, Ivan Hall posted an Instagram that had fans wondering if he and Tayshia are still together. In the post (that has since been removed) Hall wrote, “First trip to Colorado was awesome! We went zip lining, hiking, and ate like pigs.”

Because Hall said “we”, fans were wondering if Tayshia was on the trip with him. In the words of Accept This Rose, “… Ivan Hall’s captions on social media are very positive, emotional, and heartfelt. His posts are almost like there’s no heartbreak for Ivan at the end of this and that maybe the nice guy does get his happily ever after after all. Some of the other men have also been active on social media promoting the show, but their captions seem to be just that, a promotion.”

Still, we can’t deny the fact that if Tayshia was with Ivan it would probably be something that Reality Steve had heard by now, and the fact of the matter is, Steve has reported a lot of rumors, and none have to do with Hall. Hall has proven to be a fan-favorite this season, and while he didn’t’ seem to quite open up with Clare, he has been an open book with Tayshia and the two really seem to have hit it off.

But are Hall and Adams together? Our vote is no.

Tune in to the two-part finale of The Bachelorette starting tonight, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending