Tayshia Adams Reacts to Rumor Her Ex-Husband Will Make Bachelorette Appearance

Tayshia Adams isn’t thrilled to see the Internet talking about her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, during her time as lead of The Bachelorette. Days after her first full episode on the show, she shot down a popular theory that Bourelle would be making an appearance before the season ends.

“CAN WE MOVE ON PLEASE AND STOP REACHING!!!,” Adams wrote in a comment on an E! News post on Instagram that speculated about her ex. “Leave him alone this about my journey and not my past! Guess I’ll just have to post on my ig the real truth.”

“Don’t forget to stretch before you reach,” she wrote in a second comment. She then went to her own Instagram to post a story addressing the rumor.

“The fact that we’re mostly talking about my past relationship of three years ago, I don’t understand,” Adams said. “He’s living his life. I’m living my life. You have plenty of other people who have signed up to be researched and talked about. He never signed up for it, so why don’t we leave him alone and talk about something that actually matters.”

Well that settles that. The rumor that Bourelle would make an appearance was sparked when a TikTok user noticed something peculiar about a 15-second trailer posted on Twitter. When closed captions were turned on, it cited Bourelle as the mystery man who can be heard in the background saying, “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth.”

The Ex-Husband Rumor Never Made Much Sense

The Bachelor franchise loves to bring back former flames to stir up drama. Just last season, Peter Weber brought Victoria Fuller on a one-on-one date to see a country music concert. Of course it wasn’t a coincidence when the performer was Fuller’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Rice.

So Bourelle showing up sounds right up their alley and his name appearing in the closed captions seemed too specific to be a random mistake. But there are a laundry list of reasons why it wouldn’t make sense.

The biggest reason is that Bourelle would’ve had to quarantine just for the opportunity to cause some chaos. That would be a surprising decision for Bourelle who:

1. Has completely stayed out of the public eye during Adams’ now two-year foray into the Bachelor world.

2. Was the one who decided they should get a divorce, according to Adams. “Just to get the record straight, I didn’t want to get divorced,” she told former Bachelor Nick Viall on his podcast.

3. Was unfaithful to the marriage. Adams told Brendan Morais that infidelity “not on her part” was a major contributing factor in the split, something she previously told Viall too.

Expecting him to show up like a knight in shining armor to help Adams realize the truth was always ridiculous — especially when you consider the voice in the trailer sounds just like contestant Bennett Jordan.

Tayshia Adams Has Played Coy With Most Rumors

There are still plenty in Bachelor Nation who believe Clare Crawley and Dale Moss knew each other prior to filming, despite their consistent assertions to the contrary. Credibility was a bit of an issue throughout Crawley’s season, though. Aside from the Moss rumors, there was also a debate about whether or not she went to prom, and there was the time she went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said rumors of her early departure were false.

Adams doesn’t have the same credibility problem. Yes, she waffled her way through just about every question she got during her interview with Kimmel, but there’s no reason not to believe Adams when she emphatically denies rumors that her ex-husband will appear on the show.

It’s a theory that can be put to rest now.