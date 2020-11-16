Which Lakers Players Slid Into ‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams’ DMs?

It’ll be several more weeks before the world finds out if Tayshia Adams found her happily ever after as the lead on The Bachelorette, but she recently revealed on a podcast that her newfound fame in the Bachelor world has drawn attention from more than just her televised suitors. Even members of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers have tried to strike up conversations with Adams.

On “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Adams talked with former Bachelorette leads Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin about the most famous people to send her Instagram direct messages.

“Well I’ve talked to — I’m not going to say the name — but I’ve talked to a Laker,” Adams said.

Lindsay’s first guess was Kyle Kuzma, a 25-year-old power forward who has spent three seasons with the team. According to Lindsay, “Kuz likes to slide into Bachelor girls’ DMs.” Adams didn’t take long to admit “I have talked to Kuz,” although she made it clear he wasn’t the Laker she had in mind.

After that, LeBron James was quickly eliminated as a candidate — something not at all surprising considering he has a wife and three children.

“No! I wish it was LeBron James,” Adams said. “Believe me, nobody exciting. I wish it was somebody good, but it’s nobody exciting.”

So a bench player? Surely, “nobody exciting” rules out the likes of Anthony Davis and other major contributors during the team’s championship season in 2020, right? Not so fast.

Did Anthony Davis Slide Into Tayshia’s DMs

If any player other than James should’ve been eliminated from speculation by Adams’ “nobody exciting” comment, it should’ve been Davis. The seven-time All-Star finished sixth in MVP voting for the 2019-2020 NBA season and is expected to sign a new contract with the Lakers worth well over $30 million per year.

If he’s not exciting who is?

So it was surprising when a question about Davis being the mystery Lakers player didn’t get the hard and fast no that James got just seconds earlier. Adams’ open-mouthed hesitation and coy smile had Lindsay immediately convinced Davis was the one in The Bachelorette‘s DMs.

“This is so great,” Lindsay exclaimed. “That is just as great. You better work that unibrow.”

Eventually Adams denied it was Davis, saying “my little brother would die,” and then reiterating it was nobody exciting. We’re not entirely convinced, but let’s mark down Davis as a probably not.

Did Tayshia’s Lakers Conversation Reveal a ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler?

Unlike Clare Crawley’s portion of this season of The Bachelorette — which was a foregone conclusion for months — there’s a lot more questions about how Adams’ season will shake out.

While spoilers expert Reality Steve already reported plenty about the ending of the season, including who receives Adams’ final rose, the current relationship status of Adams is an unknown. Maybe she’s engaged, maybe she has a boyfriend, or maybe her time on The Bachelorette just didn’t work out at all. Right now, it’s just a wait-and-see game.

But some who watched Adams spill about her Lakers DMs on the podcast were convinced that it’s a sign that she’s single. It sounded a bit like those messages came after her season was filmed. There was also Adams repeatedly saying “I wish” the DMs were from a more exciting player. Is that a red flag?

Adams was probably just saying that she wished she had more exciting gossip to share with her fellow Bachelorettes. But that’s not going to stop Bachelor Nation from speculating.

