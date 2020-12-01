Tayshia Adams Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams took over the lead role after Clare Crawley left for her happily ever after with contestant Dale Moss. The Bachelorette producers have not clarified if Crawley and Adams have split their salary or each have their own, but many believe they each got their own fair share.

Adams had a career prior to joining the reality franchise. The 30-year-old Bachelorette has also starred in three different seasons of the ABC love reality show. Since her rise to fame, Adams has also found other ways to make money on the side.

Tayshia Adams has an estimated net worth of $1 to $5 million, according to StyleCaster. So, how did Adams make her money? Here’s what you need to know about Tayshia Adams’ net worth:

1. Adams Stars on the ‘Bachelorette’

When Clare Crawley chose to leave her role as the Bachelorette to end up with Dale Moss, the Bachelorette team found fan favorite Tayshia Adams to replace her. ABC hasn’t specified the exact amount that both Crawley and Adams have made, but other Bachelor nation stars have revealed their salary.

Bachelor expert Amy Kaufman noted that it’s, “incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures,” in her 2018 book Bachelor Nation. Sean Lowe starred in season 17 of the Bachelor in 2013, and he made between $75,000 to $90,000, according to Cosmopolitan.

Right before Lowe became the Bachelor, he appeared on fan favorite Emily Maynard’s season of the Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard made $250,000 for her season filmed in her home state of North Carolina, according to Hollywood Life. Eight years later, it’s speculated Adams made somewhere around that amount due to the added riskiness with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Adams Also Appeared on the ‘Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Adams made her reality tv debut on the Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood. Adams made it to Underwood’s final three contestants, but Underwood ended up choosing Cassie Randolph. Adams rebounded by appearing on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Adams didn’t make any money on the Bachelor, since contestants didn’t get paid. Those who make it to Bachelor in Paradise do make money, though. Salaries for each contestant varies, according to Reality Steve. Some get paid, “per day they are there” and some get paid “per episode they’re on,” while others get paid “a flat rate,” according to Reality Steve. The Bachelor expert estimated that Adams made between $7,000 to $15,000 for her time.

3. Adams Has a Podcast

Like many other Bachelor nation members – including Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, and Ashley Iaconetti – Adams started a podcast. She cohosts with fellow Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile. Click Bait covers all things pop culture and features various celebrity guests each week.

The podcast began October 1, and has over 760 reviews. Since Click Bait is pretty new, Adams may not be making a serious amount of money from the podcast. The podcast does have ads from major companies, including Smirnoff and BetterHelp. Adams and Amabile make money from the ads, and as an estimate, if an episode of the podcast has 10,000 downloads, the two make between $500 to $900 in sales, according to the Best Media.

4. Adams Had a Career Before Her Reality TV Life

Prior to making her reality tv debut in 2019, Adams had a stable job. She worked as a phlebotomist, who draws blood for patients. Phlebotomists make around $30,000 to $40,000 a year, per Salary.com. But Adams is no longer in that industry.

After appearing on Underwood’s season, Adams made a career change. “I’m not practicing phlebotomy anymore,” she told Vulture in March 2019. “I don’t know if I’ll go back into medicine. As much as I love it and went to school for it, my passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design, and architecture. I think I’m going to gravitate towards that. I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career. You’ll see me out there. I’m sure you will!”

5. Adams Also Makes Money From Paid Promotions

Over the years, Adams has become a Bachelor nation fan favorite, and that comes with some perks. Adams has a significant social media following, with 1.2 million followers on Instagram, 91,000 followers on Twitter, and 70,000 TikTok followers. With such a strong social following, she makes for the perfect promo.

Although Adams hasn’t specified how much money she makes per post, she has worked with some significant brands. Adams has partnered with Smirnoff, Secret Deodorant, Juvederm, and more.

