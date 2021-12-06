Fans Think ABC is Setting Tayshia Adams Up For a 2nd Bachelorette Season

Tayshia Adams could be the next star of The Bachelorette,” according to a new fan theory.

On the heels of her breakup from her final pick, Zac Clark, the ABC star co-hosted the taping of the “Men Tell All” episode for Michelle Young’s season alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. While that in itself isn’t unusual – the two shared “mentor” duties on the last two seasons of the ABC dating show — fans think Tayshia’s personal segment on the special could mean she’s being eyed as a second-time “Bachelorette.”

In a Reddit thread, a poster posed the theory that ABC is “testing the waters” with Tayshia on “Men Tell All.”

“With the reports that the breakup with Zac will be discussed at Michelle’s MTA, I think there’s a decent chance she’s being considered for a second Bachelorette season,” the OP wrote. “She’s a popular contestant that can bring in ratings and is basically a franchise lifer at this point.”

The Redditor noted that Tasyhia could also help producers with their ongoing “race problem” as well as with fans who have complained that “she deserves a full season with traveling/other amenities included” with men picked out specifically for her and not Clare Crawley.

Fans know that in 2020, Tayshia served as a “replacement” Bachelorette when leading lady Clare fell in love with Dale Moss and left her season less than two weeks in. Many of Tayshia’s suitors were ‘”leftovers” from Clare’s short round on the rose-filled reality show.

Tayshia Reportedly Discussed Her Breakup From Zac Clark on Michelle Young’s ‘Men Tell All’ Special

In November 2021, a rep for Tayshia and Zac told People that the two were “no longer a couple” a year after they fell in love on the ABC dating show.

Fresh on the heels of her sudden split from Zac, Tayshia reportedly discussed the breakup publicly for the first time during the taping for Michelle’s “Men Tell All.” It would be a rare move for the ABC dating franchise for the “host” to talk about his or her own personal life, so that definitely signals a change in format for the update show.

Fans Have Mixed Feelings on a Tayshia Season 2

If Tayshia did sign on to be “The Bachelorette,” she wouldn’t be the first star from the franchise to get a second chance at being the lead. Longtime fans may recall that Brad Womack had two stints as ”The Bachelor.”

But on social media, fans had a mixed reaction to the Tayshia theory.

“She deserves it. She only got half a season and wasn’t able to travel!“ one fan wrote.

But others thought it was much too soon for Tayshia to dip her toed back into reality TV dating and that another lead role on the franchise would be “overkill.”

“Love Tayshia but don’t want another season with her as lead,” one commenter wrote. “There are plenty other people in the BN pool that could have a turn.”

“I think it’s a possibility at some point in the future (obviously not soon because the breakup is fresh),” another wrote. “I think at least one producer has thought the same as you since they’re having her discuss the breakup on Michelle’s MTA, which would set up a narrative for her coming back on in the future to find love again.”

Others predicted that there is “zero” chance of Tayshia returning to find love on “The Bachelorette” and noted that it “clearly” doesn’t work for her and that she “needs to date in real life.”

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams wants a Real Housewives Star to Be The Bachelorette