Tayshia Adams Set to Break Silence on Zac Clark Split: Source

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have called off their engagement after more than a year of dating. The former couple got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” and had been trying to make a long distance relationship work before Tayshia found herself shifting her life to New York City to give things a real go.

In November 2021, Tayshia and Zac ran the New York City marathon together. Days later, however, there were rumors of trouble in paradise. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep for the reality star told People magazine just before Thanksgiving.

And while rumors have been flying about the reason for the split, neither Tayshia nor Zac have spoken out about it, or released statements of any kind. “She is doing amazing and great,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly — and that’s pretty much all we’ve gotten so far.

For those curious about what might have happened, it’s possible that an explanation of some form is on its way. Sources have said that Tayshia will actually address the split on the “Men Tell All” special for Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” season. The show will air on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Tayshia Served as a Host at the ‘Men Tell All’ Which Was Pre-Taped

Tayshia and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be hosting the “Men Tell All” special that will air next week. According to podcaster Erin Hill, Tayshia discussed her split from Zac on the pre-taped episode. “Tayshia will break her silence and discuss her split with Zac during the Men Tell All next week,” she captioned a photo of the former “Bachelorette” star.

It’s unknown how much Tayshia will say apart from confirming that she and Zac are over, but it seems clear that the decision to have her discuss her split was part of a plan to boost ratings for the episode.

Tayshia hasn’t posted anything about Zac on social media since November 16, 2021. In a lengthy caption following the marathon, Tayshia issued Zac one line of “thanks.”

“Again, just want to say thank you to each and every one of you that cheered me along the way. For my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and helped see my final miles through. And for Z, for running with me every step of the way,” she wrote. This may have been the very first sign that things weren’t going great for the pair.

Fans Aren’t Thrilled About Tayshia Overshadowing Michelle’s ‘MTA’

While just about every “Bachelor” franchise fan is curious to hear what Tayshia has to say, many are unhappy with the producers’ decision to give Tayshia the floor during a night that really belongs to Michelle.

“Let Michelle’s season be all about Michelle. Tayshia doesn’t need a breakup announcement on national tv. Do it on IG with your over a million followers,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Tayshia.

“She doesn’t have USWeekly on her speed-dial unlike her colleagues? She has a podcast, an IG page why is there a need to do this during Michelle’s moment,” added another.

“She has her own podcast to discuss this. Let Michelle have her moment,” a third comment read.

“I hate they’re doing that. I would rather see her addressing it on her IG or on BHH than on a segment on MTA. Also it’s Michelle’s season not hers. It was probably not her decision though,” a fourth person wrote.

