Does Tayshia Adams End Up Alone on ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale?

Tonight is the season finale of The Bachelorette, and fans want to know: will Tayshia end up alone after the show ends? Who does she choose, and is she still dating anyone today?

Read on, but beware of spoilers. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know how the show ends.

Who Does Tayshia Choose?

In order to know who Tayshia chooses, we need to unravel some details about the two-part finale.

Brendan eliminated himself on the first night of the finale, stating that he was not ready for an engagement.

Not long after, Ben Smith showed up at Tayshia’s door. He revealed that he’s still in love with her. “I’ve never felt this feeling so I was just terrified, but I am in love with you.”

Speaking to Vulture, Smith continued, “The way that it ended, I was so completely caught off guard. I didn’t know what to do or say, and I’m sorry for that,” Smith said. “I was horrible and for two days after I kept saying, What the fuck just happened? I didn’t even see that coming. The feelings that I’ve had for you I’ve been describing this entire time, I just didn’t know what it was, but I’m in love with you. I’ve been in love with you.”

And for the first time in, well, years, Reality Steve has said that he isn’t positive of the ending. He’s heard from two separate sources that Tayshia chooses Zac in the end, but the two end up breaking it off.

And according to Reality Steve, Tayshia is now “back in touch with Brendan and they are slowly working on a relationship.”

Reality Steve recently wrote, “I’m sure that brings up a bunch of questions, but frankly, I have no answers. That’s all I’ve got. Have they met up post show? Don’t know. How/when did things end with Zac? Don’t know. Who broke it off with who? Don’t know. Like I said, the Brendan stuff has been told to me for the last month, but I honestly have no idea if it’s true.”

There Will Be No ATFR

Since there will be no After the Final Rose, it’s hard to say where everything will wrap up. Reality Steve says of them deciding to cancel ATFR, “Could have something to do with how everything ends up, could not. We just don’t know.”

What Reality Steve says he knows for sure is that Tayshia did not pick Ivan. He adds, again, that he doesn’t know how the show pans out.

So, at this point, it’s unclear if Tayshia ends up single. It’s possible that his sources were telling him the truth and she is working on developing a relationship with Brendan. It’s also possible there’s no validity in this statement.

Tune in to the two-part finale on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to find out how the show pans out.

