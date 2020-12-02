Tayshia Adams Fuels Engagement Rumors With Instagram Post

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

The ending of Tayshia Adams’ search for love on The Bachelorette has looked to be doomed from the start. Way back in September, a couple weeks before season 16 even got started, Reality Steve warned viewers to appreciate Clare Crawley‘s love story with Dale Moss, “because that’s the only one you’re getting.”

Tayshia recently fueled rumors with her Instagram story that that might not be the case, though.

In a video (with screenshots that can be seen here via Reddit) posted December 1, Tayshia showed the world how she makes her morning glass of iced coffee. But fans couldn’t help but be distracted by a sparkly ring on her left ring finger. In a photo posted at the end of her coffee tutorial, the ring is on her right hand; however, her inverted keyboard was a dead giveaway that it’s actually her left hand with the ring on it.

While Reality Steve promised a “messy” ending to The Bachelorette with no engagement — and Tayshia even told contestants she didn’t expect a proposal — the video certainly gives the impression that she’s doing a not-so-great job of hiding some exciting relationship news. It could be the curveball she previously promised would come out of nowhere.

“There’s a lot that’s going to happen that I guarantee nobody will expect, especially the ending,” she told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour. “It’s going to be good.”

There’s Already Been 1 False Alarm Ring This Season

Even though the ending to Clare Crawley’s portion of The Bachelorette was widely reported and easy to see coming from a mile away, she still did her part to build intrigue. When some fans noticed a ring on her wedding finger, she explained the jewelry in an Instagram post, telling everyone, “it is a commitment to myself first and foremost.”

She wasn’t lying as the real ring for Clare turned out to be much bigger.

Perhaps the ring on Tayshia’s finger expresses a similar sentiment of independence and self-love. Or maybe Tayshia is having fun with the diehard fans who will over-analyze even the smallest hints at a surprise ending.

It Wouldn’t Be Reality Steve’s First Miss This Season

Between the closed set of The Bachelorette due to COVID-19 and the sporadic scheduling that has departed from the traditional date, date, date, rose ceremony pattern of the show, things are difficult this year for even a spoilers expert like Reality Steve.

He thought Clare had three rose ceremonies (she only had two), he wrote that Jordan Chapman would be eliminated early by Clare (he was eliminated in episode seven by Tayshia), and he thought Tyler Cottrill would be one of the final 16 to meet Tayshia (he went home on night one). None of those are especially bad misses, but he’s not exactly batting 1.000 this season either.

Reality Steve has been upfront about not being sure whether or not Tayshia and her final choice are still together, but he’s been confident there was no engagement on the finale. Could there actually be an engagement that truly no one saw coming?

