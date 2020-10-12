Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette. Tayshia Adams is a 30-year-old former Bachelor contestant who is expected to take over as lead of season 16 of The Bachelorette. In March 2020, ABC tabbed Clare Crawley to be the next Bachelorette with a premiere set for May 2020; however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay of the show. But when filming began in August 2020, Crawley abruptly departed the show.
The circumstances regarding her departure are still relatively unknown (she’s rumored to have found love on the show exceptionally fast), but Adams was thrust into a replacement role and will serve as the season’s new lead instead.
Adams first introduced herself to Bachelor Nation in 2019 when she was a contestant aiming to find love with Colton Underwood on season 23 of The Bachelor. She and Hannah Godwin were the final two contestants when Underwood chose to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph instead.
Adams later appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise and began a relationship with John Paul Jones. The two split near the end of the season. They rekindled the relationship after the show ended, but split for good in October 2019, according to Glamour.
Here’s what you need to know about Tayshia Adams, the next Bachelorette:
1. Adams Has Been Married Once Before
Adams revealed her previous marriage early in season 23 of The Bachelor. On the fourth episode of the season, Adams told Underwood in a one-on-one date that she married her first boyfriend and the couple was together for “about six years” before their 2018 divorce. She also said that the relationship and its undoing are what have made her “so strong and fearless.”
She has also posted about her previous marriage on Instagram, once writing in a caption: “My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of, because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly.” She later wrote in the caption that the journey helped make her “the strong, independent, and smiling woman I am today.”
What a day this was!! As I mentioned last night, the past 2 years have consisted of some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life thus far. However, my 1-on-1 with Colton changed the game for me. It truly was a testament to how much I’ve grown as a woman of faith. My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of, because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly. I only told a handful of people about it, and let the rest figure it out for themselves, because I wanted to avoid answering questions I myself didn’t know the answer to. It’s been a rough journey to pick up the pieces and rebuild my idea of the life I want, but I will tell you this: I would not be able to be the strong, independent, and smiling woman I am today without my faith or the support of my close family & friends that have supported me unconditionally. This day was a pivotal moment for me as I proved to myself that I can face one of my biggest fears (bungee jumping off a building) even if my form wasn’t exactly how it was supposed to be 😂 ‘cause the bottom line is I STILL TOOK THAT LEAP! It proved that I am stronger than I ever thought I was because I opened up about my biggest “failure” and it made me EXCITED for the life I have ahead of me!!! I owe this revelation to Colton, as he’s the one who challenged me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to want to be the best version of myself. He didn’t just listen to my story, but he comforted, empathized, and respected me, and those are qualities of an amazing man! Singapore you were SO GOOD TO ME! Thank you everyone for all your love and support, it has meant so much to me!! I appreciate you all! 💗💗💗#ForTheRealOnes🌹
Her divorce may be a subject of discussion in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette as well.
2. Adams Is an Advocate for Social Justice & the Black Lives Matter Movement
PT 1. I truly have never felt anything like I did yesterday. I have never been one to talk about my race because I have always been the minority. I never knew any different but also never wanted to bring attention to something that would make people see me differently/ not as an equal. It wasn’t until 4th grade when I had my first cognitive encounter with someone not wanting to associate with me based on the color of my skin. My parents sacrificed so much in order for my siblings and I to be surrounded by people that encouraged me to embrace my uniqueness. Don’t get me wrong there have been many along to way that have intentionally tried to make me feel inferior but I’ve been told since a young age that Gods light within will always be brighter than anyone trying to dim it.✨
Adams has used her sizable social media presence for good, and has spent much of 2020 highlighting the fight for racial equality. Her Instagram bio includes the hashtag “#goodtrouble,” a reference to former Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died in July 2020. The bio also provides links to get involved and donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.
In June 2020, Adams posted a photo on Instagram of herself at a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport Beach, Calif., holding a sign that read: “We’re not trying to start a racial war, we’re ending one.”
Her Twitter page has a link to a petition calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who was killed in an arrest in Minneapolis in May.
Adams will be just the second black woman to be the lead of a season of The Bachelorette. There has never been a black Bachelor, although Matt James is set to end that trend after being named the lead of season 25, which is set to air in 2021.
3. Adams Left Her Career as a Phlebotomist
Before Adams ever made an appearance on ABC, she revealed that she loves to “poke people’s veins and draw their blood” in an introduction video posted to YouTube. Phlebotomy is the practice of puncturing a vein, usually to draw blood. Adams attended Concordia University in Irvine, Calif. and received a B.S. in Biology Medical Science to pursue the field.
However, after her appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Adams revealed she’s no longer working in medicine.
“I’m not practicing phlebotomy anymore,” Adams told Vulture in a 2019 interview. “I don’t know if I’ll go back into medicine. As much as I love it and went to school for it, my passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design, and architecture. I think I’m going to gravitate towards that. I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career.”
4. Family & Faith Are Important to Adams
Thanking God for another opportunity to live to see another day. We lost a champion for women’s rights yesterday, adding to the sadness of this already difficult year. But here’s a reminder to keep your head up, smile and use any opportunity to turn things around! #RBG Rest In Peace & Power✨
Adams has made it no secret that Christianity is an important part of her life. In her now-deleted biography page on ABC.com, Adams even said that she traveled to Africa on a mission trip shortly before appearing on The Bachelor.
Her Instagram regularly includes references to her faith and has “Psalm 46:5” in the bio. That verse in the Bible reads: “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”
While her faith didn’t play a pivotal role during her time on The Bachelor, her relationship with her family did. During a hometown date episode of the show, Adams revealed that her ex-husband was the only other boyfriend she had aside from Underwood she ever introduced to her family.
Adams’ father grilled Underwood during the episode, asking him tough questions about the nature of the relationship. When Underwood asked for her father’s blessing to propose to Tayshia, he initially declined to give it, telling Underwood “straight up, I think you’re a good guy, but obviously I want to protect her and have her best interest.” After a conversation with his daughter, Adams’ father had a change of heart and said “I am content with saying ‘yes’ to Colton at this point.” Alas, the proposal never came to fruition.
5. Adams’ Fears Haven’t Stopped Her from Testing Her Limits
Adams revealed on The Bachelor that, while she isn’t too bothered with heights, she “doesn’t like falling.” So of course ABC producers lined up two extreme dates for her with Underwood. The pair went bungee jumping in Singapore and later went skydiving during Adams’ hometown date in California.
“Overcoming fear is a really good feeling and it’s amazing to have someone to do it with you,” Adams said after her bungee jumping experience with Underwood.
Adams also told Vulture that she’s signed up for scuba diving lessons. Expect upcoming contestants on The Bachelorette to have to keep up with the daring adventures of Adams.