‘Bachelorette’ Shares Major Wedding Update & Says Big Day May Be Televised

Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are still getting to know each other without cameras in their faces, but fans are dying to know when these two will end up getting married. Adams and Clark have both made it clear that they aren’t in any kind of immediate rush to tie the knot, but they have made at least one official decision: They will most likely get married in April, May, June, or July.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Adams revealed that she’s narrowed things down, but that she and Clark aren’t really in a rush to “set a date.”

“Last night [Zac and I] were actually talking about this and he knows, that I officially decided it’s going to be between either the months of April to July because all the other months are taken. But as far as when that will happen, maybe a year from now? We aren’t really rushing to set a date right away,” Adams explained.

I’m excited to start wedding planning. I love all of that. I love decor, I love being creative and finding stuff that people haven’t done before. I don’t think he knows exactly what he has gotten himself into,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Adams Said She’d Consider a Televised Wedding

It has certainly been a while since ABC was able to throw a televised wedding, but Adams had previously said that she preferred something more intimate and private. Now, however, it sounds like she’s considering having her wedding filmed for a television special. That is, if ABC makes an offer.

“At first I said no because I feel like we started a relationship on television and we want to keep something a little bit intimate between us. But also at the same time, the [outpouring] of love we have gotten and the support is insane and I would love to share a segment of it with everyone,” Adams told ET Canada.

It’s unclear if Adams and Clark have been in touch with ABC producers for a 2022 televised wedding, but that seems unlikely. The two haven’t really sat down to plan their special day yet, but, when the time comes, there might be an offer on the table!

Tayshia Adams Appears to Be Living in New York Full Time

After The Bachelorette finale aired, Adams was planning to be bicoastal.

“We’re actually going to be spending Christmas in New York, which is going to be amazing. I’m going to be bicoastal. I’ll have my place [in California] and I’m looking forward to spending time in New York with him and just getting used to being bicoastal,” Adams said during an interview with Good Morning America that aired before the Christmas holiday.

Flash forward two months, and it appears as though Adams is living in the Big Apple on a full-time basis.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly posted some photos to showcase a day in the life of Tayshia Adams. She seems to really be enjoying New York City — especially after she spruced up Clark’s “bachelor pad”!

READ NEXT: Is the Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Going to Be Canceled?