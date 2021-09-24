Tayshia Adams Says Relationship With Zac Clark Has Been ‘Tough’

Tayshia Adams is not sugarcoating her relationship with fiance Zac Clark.

“The Bachelorette” star-turned-host, who got engaged to the Release Recovery co-founder last fall, opened about her relationship in a new interview. Adams also revealed why wedding planning isn’t even on her radar right now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Admitted Her Relationship With Clark Has Been ‘Tough’

In an interview with People, Adams revealed that she and Clark have both been very “busy” and haven’t been able to focus on their future together as much as they would like to.

“It’s been pretty tough,” Adams admitted to the outlet. “But also at the same time we love each other and we want to make it work.”

Adams moved to New York City last December to be with Clark, per Us Weekly, but she has been forced to travel to the West Coast for extended periods of time to film the most recent two seasons of “The Bachelorette” starring Katie Thurston and Michelle Young.

“The Bachelorette” co-host noted that once her schedule and travels aren’t as busy, she and Clark will be able to focus on their lives together as a couple.

“We just can’t wait to actually be together and just continue to grow our relationship,” Adams told People. “So wedding plans, I’m sure someday on the horizon, but right now we’re just looking forward to enjoying New York. “

Adams added that she and Clark “want” their relationship to work and that their strong connection — even when they’re not together all the time — has been their saving grace as a couple.

“I think that’s really helped carry us through the really tough circumstances that we’ve had, like me being gone for a couple of months to go film, and us living on different coasts,” she said. “Truthfully, I don’t think if we didn’t have that it might not have lasted.”

Adams Previously Revealed That She Had to ‘Remember’ Why She Was With Clark

This is not the first time Adams has hinted that her post “Bachelorette” relationship has suffered from growing pains. While speaking on “The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous” podcast, Adams admitted that her decision to leave Clark to film Thurston’s season of the rose-filled reality show so soon after wrapping her own season had a negative impact on her relationship with her fiance.

“I think after that, it was kind of like we need to remember why we were with each other,” Adams admitted. “It’s hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? “

She added that even people who are “heavily” in love “still go through things.”

And even after moving to New York, Adams — who was married once before and went through a divorce at a young age — kept a California residence for her own “peace of mind,” she told Marie Claire. earlier this year.

“We do bicker and fight,” Adams said of her relationship with Clark in February 2021. “But 99 percent of it is good.”

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Wedding Update