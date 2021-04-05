What Fans Spotted in Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark’s Easter Basket

Tayshia Adams and her beau Zac Clark spent their first Easter as a couple in 2021. Tayshia cozied up to her fiance while at a resort in New Mexico where she is on-hand to help out with hosting duties for the new season of The Bachelorette.

“Happy Easter! He is Risen! Much love to you & yours,” Tayshia captioned a set of three photos that she shared with her Instagram followers on April 4. In the first pic, Tayshia cuddled up to Zac, sitting in his lap on an outdoor chair. The barefoot Bachelorette wore a navy blue-hued polka dot dress as she smiled for the camera.

The second photo is more flirty, with Tayshia looking at Zac and smiling. In the third photo, Tayshia grabbed ahold of Zac’s face as he appeared to be laughing.

Sitting on the ground next to Tayshia and Zac was an Easter basket filled with goodies.

Fans Were Quick to Notice Some Interesting Things Inside Tayshia & Zac’s Easter Basket

Eagle-eyed fans were scoping out the Easter basket to see what Zac may have gotten his queen. A Reddit thread dedicated to the couple’s first Easter together filled up with comments about what gifts were inside the basket.

At least one fan noticed a toothbrush, which was likely meant as a joke, while another noticed a huge wad of cash.

“[LOL] at the tooth brush in the basket,” wrote one Reddit user.

“And the wad of cash,” added another.

“I like the cash in the basket,” wrote a third.

“I think someone packed my Easter basket wrong it was missing the wad of cash,” joked another.

“I am surprised that there’s a chocolate bunny in that basket because he is so hot it would melt on first touch,” a fifth Redditor added.

Other things that fans could spot in the Easter basket included a bag of Cheetos, a box of Skittles, and some Trolli gummies.

Overall, the feedback on Tayshia’s post was extremely positive. She and Zac have quickly become one of the most beloved couples from the Bachelor franchise.

Zac Commented on Tayshia’s Photo & so Did Jason Tartick

Zac and Tayshia recently reunited after being separated for a short amount of time. The couple seems to be enjoying some one-on-one time in New Mexico, where they appear to be quarantining together while Tayshia works.

It’s unknown how long Zac will be able to stay with Tayshia, but they certainly wanted to spend the Easter holiday together. Zac actually commented on Tayshia’s Easter post, which was also really sweet.

“Hunny Bunny Ranch is lit, in large part because you pretty, real pretty. Happy Easter!!!!” Zac wrote. And he wasn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation to comment, either. Jason Tartick suggested they all plan a double date!

“Can we please get a double date in? I need to meet Zac,” Jason wrote in the comments section of the post. Jason’s girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe is also in New Mexico for the new season of The Bachelorette. And while Jason did show up to spend some quality time with her, he apparently hasn’t gotten the chance to meet Zac yet. Hopefully they can all figure that out soon!

