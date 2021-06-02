Did Tayshia Adams Just Reveal the Status of Her Relationship With Zac Clark?

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark haven’t been photographed together in weeks. The couple, who got engaged on the finale of Tayshia’s season of “The Bachelorette,” have stayed off of each other’s social media for the past several weeks, leading many to believe that they had split.

In recent weeks, Zac and Tayshia have both been active on social media. However, the two have not shared any photos or videos together since May 7, 2021. The last time that Zac commented on one of Tayshia’s photos was back on May 9. The last time that Tayshia commented on one of Zac’s post was on May 12.

However, Zac has liked several of Tayshia’s Instagram posts over the past few weeks. On June 2, 2021, Tayshia seemed to debunk the rumors that she and Zac had split in a subtle post that she shared to her Instagram Stories.

Tayshia Shared That She Wasn’t Allowed to Get a Dog

Tayshia has been living her best life in New York City, where Zac lives and works. Although fans were quick to point out that she appeared to be staying in a hotel, all seems well after her latest update.

During an outing in Greenwich Village on Wednesday, Tayshia shared a photo of a couple of plants. “Was told I couldn’t get a puppy, so here we are,” she captioned the snap, adding the hashtag “plant mom.”

In the next post, Tayshia filmed herself holding a Frenchie puppy while wearing a mask — her engagement ring from Zac was on full display. “We have a problem,” she said. In the next video she wrote, “how could you say no to such a sweet face?” adding, “I’m dying.” Although she didn’t tag Zac, it seems pretty clear that her posts are directed towards him.

“Say hi,” she squeaked, filming the little dog in her arms. “Oh my God, I could not handle this,” she added. In a subsequent photo, she posed for a selfie with the pup. “Newest addition to the fam?!” she captioned the shot, adding the heart eyes emoji.

An Instagram User Told NotSkinnyButNotFat That Tayshia & Zac Were at Dinner Together This Week

Another good sign came by way of an anonymous tip that was sent in to the Instagram account NotSkinnyButNotFat. The account’s owner, Amanda Hirsch, shared the tip on Wednesday morning.

“Just saw Zac and Tayshia having dinner outside at [restaurant name] looking happy and laughing,” the message read. Hirsch commented, “This is great news! (Lots of you were worried!).”

Further details about the couple’s outing weren’t made available, and there weren’t any photos snapped of the duo, who are apparently very much still on.

For the most part, Tayshia and Zac are fairly private people. Although they are active on social media and they do share a lot of their lives with fans, they have done a pretty good job at keeping their personal lives out of the public eye. In fact, they may be doing too good of a job, since fans are always convinced they’ve split!

