Tayshia Adams, Clare Crawley, Rachel Lindsay Tapped by Fans for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The past two seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” have not only featured “Bachelorette” stars, but have seen “Bachelorette” stars take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy!

Season 28 saw Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten dance their way to a solid win. The very next season, Kaitlyn Bristowe wowed viewers week after week alongside Artem Chigvintsev, and they won the grand prize.

With Season 30 expected in the fall, “Bachelor” fans are already starting to wonder who might be cast. While the lead of the show is usually where everyone looks first, Bristowe ended up breaking that cycle, competing on the show five years after she handed out roses on her season of “The Bachelorette.”

Rumors about who ABC is looking to cast have also been making headlines. One of the most popular Bachelor Nation names that has popped up is none other than former host, Chris Harrison. As previously reported by Heavy, there have been reports that Harrison could ink a deal to appear on the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, fans are hopeful that one of their “Bachelorette” favorites will be included in the cast. According to this Reddit thread, the most popular picks are Clare Crawley, Rachel Lindsay, and Tayshia Adams.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Adams Has Already Expressed Interest in ‘DWTS’

In an interview with Extra back in December, Adams expressed interest in competing on the next season of the show.

“If I get asked, let’s go! I am ready to put my ballroom shoes on,” she said.

Adams joined forces with Bristowe on the current season of “The Bachelorette,” stepping in as co-hosts following Harrison’s exit. Adams has been the recent face of the franchise following her season of “The Bachelorette,” even attending the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” back in May, and accepting the award for Best Dating Show.

As far as what fans think about Adams on “DWTS,” well, they’re all for it.

“I know Tayshia is a sub favorite and has a recency bias HOWEVER I voted her bc I remember her dancing Tik Tok with Kaitlyn and I thought she did extremely well!” one Redditor wrote.

“Honorable mentions to Clare and Rach, but it’s Tayshia and it’s not even close!” added another.

“Tayshia. She seemed like a pretty good dancer on her final one on one with Zac,” echoed a third.

Many Fans Would Love to See Clare Crawley in the Ballroom

Crawley is another former “Bachelorette” frequently mentioned when it comes to “DWTS.” While some fans may be tired of watching her find love on television, she seems more than settled in with Dale Moss at this point, and she could do really well in the ballroom if she was cast.

“Justice for Clare [for real].That woman can move, I just know it,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I feel like Clare could be good. I have nothing to base that on other than that she is clearly very fit (they’re all very fit [to be honest]),” added another.

Crawley recently shared that she was going through some serious health issues, and will need to have surgery, so she may not be able to join the cast if she is asked, depending on how the timeline plays out.

Rachel Lindsay Could Become the First Black ‘Bachelorette’ to Compete on ‘DWTS’

Lindsay may be done with the “Bachelor” franchise, but who knows what she would say if producers of “Dancing With the Stars” called her up?

She was the first Black “Bachelorette” in the franchise’s history (she is currently the only Black lead that the franchise has had, but that is set to change when Michelle Young hands out roses in the fall), and she could become the first Black “Bachelorette” to compete on “DWTS,” too.

Back in 2017, Bristowe was all but convinced that “DWTS” producers were going to tap Lindsay for a spot on the dance floor, according to Entertainment Tonight. While that didn’t happen then, it doesn’t mean that it’s too late. Whether Lindsay would ink the deal or not remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, fans would really love to see Lindsay back on their television screens.

“Big Rach! Always!” one Redditor commented.

“All I can think of is Rachel’s date with Nick in New Orleans,” added another.

“Rachel because she crushes everything she does,” a third wrote.

