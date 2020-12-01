Breakup Rumors: Are Tayshia Adams & Her Bachelorette Winner Still Together?

This season of The Bachelorette is dramatic, to say the least. We know that the former Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, left with the love of her life, Dale Moss, but what about Tayshia Adams? Is she still dating the winner from her season of the show? Who is that winner?

Here’s what you need to know, but beware of spoilers. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know how this season of The Bachelorette pans out.

Tayshia’s final four are Ivan, Zac C., Brendan, and Ben Smith.

According to Reality Steve, Brendan leaves the show on his own. As Steve pointed out, Brendan divorced just over a year ago and his family did not even show up for hometown dates. Clearly unable to commit to a serious relationship, he self-eliminated.

But what about the final two?

Ben & Zac C. Are the Final Two

According to Reality Steve, the final two contestants are Ben and Zac C.

And this is just about when the drama picks up. Tayshia gave her final rose to Zac, but the two did not get engaged.

In the words of Reality Steve, “By all accounts, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody. I was told Zac C. was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

Tayshia’s winner, Zac, is a 36-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey, according to Style Caster. He has his own recovery program to “help people reintegrate into the world after rehab.”

Are Tayshia and Zac Still Together?

In Reality Steve’s November 4 post, he stated that sources close to Tayshia and Zac say they’re not still together and/or people close to them are “sure they’re not going to last.”

As Steve pointed out, Tayshia is a “SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer” while Zac runs a sober living facility in New York.

Perhaps it isn’t all that surprising that Tayshia isn’t engaged. After all, according to US Magazine, she told her contestants flat out that she didn’t want to get engaged on the show during her season.

“I told them, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna get engaged at the end of this, I think I might just leave with a boyfriend or whatever,’ and they [understood] and said, ‘We’re not gonna pressure you to do anything… So I just kind of lived my journey how I wanted to,” she stated on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Interestingly enough, becoming the Bachelorette was a whirlwind decision. Tayshia stated on the podcast, per US Magazine, “I mean, in a perfect Bachelor world, according to them, it would’ve been, like, I would be in the car an hour after my conversation with them. They were hoping I would leave that day, but I actually said I needed to think about it, and I needed to talk to my parents and I need to take a minute.”

She continued, “The way I was entering the Bachelorette space was very unconventional, very true to 2020. But I was taking on a little more [time,] I think, than previous Bachelorettes have in the sense that there was somebody before me and I was gonna ask the guys to not only remove themselves from that headspace, but then take me on and see if they were willing to be open.”

Given the fact that Tayshia is, in all likelihood, single right now, it’s unclear if she thinks her time on the show was worth it.

Tune in to The Bachelorette on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending