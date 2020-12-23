What Did Tayshia & Ivan’s Religion Conversation Mean on ‘The Bachelorette’?

During the Bachelorette finale, Tayshia Adams and Ivan Hall had a conversation about religion that perplexed viewers.

During the rose ceremony at the beginning of the final episode, Adams asked to speak with Hall. She sat down with him and told him that “the religion thing” was, essentially, a red flag for her moving forward with him.

“I wish I could say that there were a lot of red flags prior to this week. And there haven’t been,” she said. “It’s just like, at the end of the day, religion’s part of my morals and my beliefs.”

Hall’s response to Adams only raised more questions. “I definitely get it,” he said. “That is the roadblock for the two of us. I was definitely struggling with bringing it up, ’cause, you know, all the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything, but I know that’s something that’s important to you.”

Adams seemed to imply that he didn’t share the same religious beliefs that Adam holds. It’s possible the aeronautical engineer is an atheist.

Adams and Hall parted ways shortly after.

Now, fans are wondering what the heck Adams was talking about. In the previous episode, Adams and Hall shared a fantasy suite. During their night together, they talked about a number of topics including religion, Adams said, but none of those conversations were broadcasted, and Adams did not imply that Hall’s religious beliefs were a problem for her.

The day after the rose ceremony, Adams said, “As much as I hate that I had to say goodbye to Ivan, I know that I made the right thing.” She didn’t provide any further explanation for her reason to bid Hall adieu.

Many users have argued that The Bachelorette accidentally cut some footage that was meant to be left in. As for Hall, he isn’t providing any upfront information on what he believes. His Instagram bio reveals his profession (being an aeronautical engineer), his interests (investing), and his location (Dallas, TX), but doesn’t provide context as to whether he is Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or any other religion.

Hall’s brother, Gabe Hall, does reference a quote from Islamic philosopher Rumi in his own Instagram bio. Gabe’s bio reads, “‘The wound is the Light’s entrance’ -Rumi”

What Is Ivan Hall’s Religion? Why Was it a Problem for Tayshia Adams?

In the wake of Hall’s abrupt departure, fans are scrambling for answers about his religion, and his relationship to Adams.

“Did I miss a conversation about religion with Ivan????” one person tweeted.

”The religion card?! This is coming out of left field” another person tweeted.

What Is Tayshia Adams’ Religion? Her Instagram Bio Offers Answers

While Hall’s religious beliefs are currently up in the air, Adams’ are much more clear. Her Instagram bio reveals her Christian faith, referencing a verse from the Bible. The verse in question comes from Psalm 46:5, and reads, “God is within her. She will not fall”

In her now-deleted bio for when she was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season, Adams referenced her faith by talking about going on a mission trip to Africa. She also occasionally talks openly about her belief in God on Instagram. She wrote last April on Easter Sunday, “It’s the perfect reminder to rejoice & be thankful for the gift of life & that no obstacle is too big for our God!”

