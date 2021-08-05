Could Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Be the First ‘Bachelorette’ Couple to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Rumors about the new cast of “Dancing With the Stars” have been circulating for months, and fans of the “Bachelor” franchise have been wondering who from Bachelor Nation might make the cut.

Since the last two winners of “DWTS” were former “Bachelorettes” — Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe respectively — there are some big shoes to fill for whomever may trade in roses for dancing shoes.

Thus far, rumors have included everyone from former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison to former “Bachelorette” star, Tayshia Adams. But, could it be possible to see the first “Bachelorette” couple take the dance floor? According to reports, Adams’ fiance, Zac Clark, is also a possibility for the upcoming season!

Okay, so maybe it’s unlikely that both Adams and Clark received offers to join the new season, but apparently both Adams and Clark have shown interest in competing in the ballroom — and, when it comes to reality television competition shows, you should never say never, right?!

Here’s what you need to know:

Both Adams & Clark Have Both Expressed Interest in ‘DWTS’

In an interview with Extra back in December 2020, Adams said that she would absolutely be game to join the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” — if she was asked, of course. “If I get asked, let’s go! I am ready to put my ballroom shoes on,” she told the outlet.

According to Deadline, Adams sort of has her schedule carved out for the next few months — she is officially hosting Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” alongside Bristowe. This suggests that the timing might not line up for her to join “DWTS.”

So, would producers look to Adams’ husband-to-be instead? Turns out, Clark would love to do it. During a chat with Cheryl Burke on her “Pretty Messed Up” podcast, Clark shared that he’d be open to the idea of joining “DWTS.”

“After AJ [McLean] explained it, how do you say no? Ten years ago I had a needle in my arm, and now I’m sitting here talking to you guys about all these crazy experiences. That doesn’t happen to just anyone,” Clark said, referring to his recovery from addiction.

Clare Crawley & Rachel Lindsay Have Been Suggested by Fans — in Addition to Adams

While it seems that the lead of the “Bachelor” franchise show that most recently aired tends to be the person whom producers seek out to take on the ballroom, there’s been enough time between seasons that there are quite a few options. Producers could choose to go with Clare Crawley or Rachel Lindsay, both of whom have made a name for themselves after getting a start on “The Bachelorette.”

As previously reported by Heavy, fans on Reddit feel that Crawley, Lindsay, or Adams would be the best additions to the show.

It has been quite some time since a “Bachelor” competed on “DWTS,” however, so producers may be thinking about that, too. While it may be unlikely to see Harrison in the ballroom due to the controversy that ultimately cost him his job on the network, there’s always Matt James.

And Zac Clark — and he definitely wants it!

READ NEXT: First Photos of Katie Thurston’s “Bachelorette” Finale Released