Fans Are Convinced ‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams & Beau Zac Clark Have Split (Again)

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark appeared to be going strong since getting engaged on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” but fans fear that the two have since gone their separate ways.

Although this isn’t the first time that split rumors have circulated, fans seem convinced that Clarky and The Queen have broken off their engagement for sure this time.

While there is plenty of reasons to believe that Zac and Tayshia are no longer together, there are also various things that suggest that they are. For example, they both still follow each other on social media, and Tayshia still follows Zac’s sister, Kat.

Some fans were quick to point out that Tayshia mentioned Zac in her acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. While the show aired live on May 16, according to People magazine, the Reality TV portion was pre-recorded, according to USA Today. And while many found themselves wondering why Zac did not attend the show with Tayshia, she said it was because he had a pre-planned work trip, according to Bachelor Nation.

At the time of this writing neither Zac nor Tayshia have responded to the rumors one way or the other.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zac & Tayshia Haven’t Posted Together Since May 7 & Haven’t Liked Each Other’s Posts Since May 12

While both Zac and Tayshia have been fairly active on social media, the two have not shared any photos or videos together since May 7 — nearly three weeks ago.

The last time that Zac liked one of Tayshia’s photos was back on May 9. The post was a photoset of Tayshia and her mom, and he put five red heart emoji in the comments. However, Tayshia has shared several big life moments on her Instagram account since that time — including some of the shots she did for Cosmopolitan and her seeing her Cosmo pics on the side of the Hearst Building — but Zac hasn’t liked or commented on those posts at all.

The last time that Tayshia liked one of Zac’s photos was back on May 12 when he posted about a golf outing. “I probably should look into getting some clubs fitted,” she commented on the post.

Reddit has been discussing a possible Zayshia split for two days now.

“Is something going on between them? they haven’t liked each other’s stuff or been together in NY. Typically he comments on her postings. Looks like she is staying at a hotel.. something seems off,” wrote one Redditor.

“No matter what is happening between them, we can’t deny that some behavior has changed. We don’t know for sure what this behavior is indicative of, but it’s fair that people think something is up and they don’t need to be reprimanded for thinking that. Maybe everything is totally fine or maybe not, but noticing a change and discussing it is fair,” added another.

“The big thing is that she’s in NYC and has apparently been staying in a hotel (though I don’t know what that’s based on — if it’s just the ad, those take a long time to get approved). The small thing is that they haven’t posted together while she’s there either,” wrote a third, pointing out that Tayshia has been posting from what appears to be a hotel instead of Zac’s apartment in New York City.

Similar Rumors About Tayshia & Zac Circulated Back in March

It has only been two months since the last round of rumors about Zayshia’s split circulated online. As previously reported by Heavy, fans became concerned when the couple’s social media activity diminished. At the time, the two hadn’t posted about each other — or commented on each other’s posts — in a full month.

Fans had also noticed that Tayshia wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, and that was enough to send the rumors into overdrive.

However, Tayshia was quick to take to her Instagram Stories to clear things up.

“There are all of these weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and Zac and I are broken up. Everything is good,” she said, according to Us Weekly. “Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol. I love that there’s so much love and support around our relationship but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us,” she added in a written message.

