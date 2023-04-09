‘Bachelor’ Star Gets Engaged: ‘I’ve Been Crying for Days’

Finding her forever love via “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” did not work out for Teddi Wright, but she found what she was looking for on her own and now is celebrating in a big way. After walking away from “Bachelor in Paradise” during season 8, Wright quietly started a new romantic relationship at home. Now, just a few months after debuting her romance via her Instagram page, Wright has revealed she is engaged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Wright Shared Her Engagement News via Instagram

On April 6, Wright shared a video on her Instagram page that highlighted her gorgeous engagement ring. “So this is love,” her caption began. The video clip included highlights from the couple’s romance over the past few months and transitioned to Wright’s new fiance down on one knee proposing. The couple was outdoors in a gorgeous vineyard setting, and she wiped away tears as she looked at her beau on one knee, opening a ring box. She showed off her gorgeous, sparkling diamond ring on her hand, and in her caption, Wright credited Jean Dousset Jewelry. The Instagram page for the jeweler notes that Dousset is the great-great-grandson of legendary jeweler Louis Cartier.

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared, “I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend.” Wright added, “I’ve been crying for days since it’s happened and it still feels like a dream.” She admitted she felt like the “luckiest girl in the world,” and ended her caption with an eager “now let’s get me married.”

Several of Wright’s “Bachelor Nation” besties gushed over the engagement in the comments section of her post.

“So so happy you’ve found the kind of love you deserve I AM SOBBING,” wrote fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Serene Russell.

“Congrats @teddiwright! So happy for you. Happiness looks good on ya!” shared Michael Allio, who also found love on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Omg chills!! So happy for you Teddi! So deserving of love and all the happiness. Sending you so much love!! Congrats!” gushed Susie Evans.

Wright Initially Debuted Her Romance in January

To some “Bachelor” fans, this might seem like a whirlwind romance. Wright left “Bachelor in Paradise” during the summer 2022 filming of season 8, much to the surprise of potential beaus Rodney Mathews and Andrew Spencer, as well as the rest of the cast. On New Year’s Day, Wright revealed her new love via an Instagram post that highlighted some happy moments she had experienced during the course of her romance with him. “First new years kiss ever!!” she teased in her caption. A few weeks later, she explained in a TikTok video that she had “accidentally just quarantined” with her now-fiance, “because I got COVID and I found out when I was with him, so I quarantined with him for a few days.”

As Bachelor Nation detailed, Wright shared a few additional details about her fiance via her Instagram Stories after revealing the engagement. She noted her fiance “doesn’t have social media and doesn’t fully understand this world,” and added his name is Nicholas. “I will try to get him on camera more, but wanted to protect our relationship for the beginning,” Wright explained. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star admitted she plans to have a brief engagement rather than a long one, so fans will be eager to learn more as she plans her wedding and shares tidbits with her followers.