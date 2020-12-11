Reality Steve Says 5 More Women Will Crash ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor announced its cast of 32 women for Matt James to sort through, a record total for the show. But why stop there? According to spoilers expert Reality Steve, a handful of additional women will crash the party and be added to the list of contestants after the second rose ceremony.

He already reported that Heather Martin from season 23 of The Bachelor will make an ill-fated attempt to compete on season 25. She’ll also be joined by at least four women who have not made an appearance with the franchise before. They are:

Michelle Young: A 27-year-old elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minnesota

Brittany Galvin: A 23-year-old model from Chicago, Illinois.

Ryan Claytor: A 26-year-old dancer from Mechanicsville, Virginia

Madison Nelson: A 27-year-old communications expert from Granger, Indiana

Reality Steve said that it’s possible one more contestant will arrive with that group, although Martin may be that fifth woman.

Why ABC decided to wait until a couple weeks into the show to add another group of women to the mix remains to be seen. Four contestants were added late during season 16 of The Bachelorette, but that was amidst an unprecedented swap of leads from Clare Crawley to Tayshia Adams.

Madison Nelson Is Rumored to Be Matt James’ Ex

The most interesting of the late additions is Nelson, who is rumored to have briefly dated James in 2019. In October, Reality Steve posted a photo that appeared to show James and Nelson sitting together at a show during New York Fashion Week.

While Nelson is originally from Indiana and graduated from the University of Notre Dame, she now works in New York City. Not much is known about her relationship with James, but it’s rumored to have been more than just a quick meeting.

“I heard it wasn’t too long, maybe a couple months, I don’t know if he ended with her, she ended it with him, or whether it was a bad breakup, etc. I don’t know anything but I know they dated and it was somewhat serious considering some of the text convos I saw,” Reality Steve wrote on his website.

Late Additional Don’t Often Fare Well on The Bachelor

Developing a long-lasting, romantic connection with the show’s lead is the obvious goal on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but getting caught up in drama will almost always end in failure.

Noah Erb had a strong start on The Bachelorette after arriving mid-season, but his brash attitude as a late addition made him an early enemy of several in the house, and it appears as though the friction with others — namely Bennett Jordan — has damaged his relationship with Tayshia Adams.

When Shawntel Newton tried to join Ben Flajnik’s season in week three, Flajnik sent her home due largely to the negative of other women who thought it was unfair.

The women who will attempt to join season 25 of The Bachelor will probably face similar struggles. They certainly won’t be welcomed with open arms by the group of contestants who made it through the first two rose ceremonies without being eliminated.

