‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Cast Spoilers: The Season 25 Contestants to Watch

The Bachelor 2021 cast spoilers have been few and far between this season due to the nature of the show’s filming. Since the cast isn’t traveling the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been nearly impossible for them to be spotted by the public, making Twitter posts and other tips practically non-existent.

All of that said, however, there does seem to be some indication that certain women will get to spend several weeks with Bachelor Matt James. And while spoilers about Hometown Dates have not yet been revealed, Reality Steve came through with a few names that he’s been told will make it very far into the season. In addition, Parade Magazine has a list of the rumored top six.

Given both of those lists, Heavy has created a list of women to watch.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 25 of The Bachelor lie ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abigail Heringer, 25

Abigail Heringer is going to be the one to watch this season. Not only does she receive Matt James’s First Impression rose, but Chris Harrison had nothing but glowing things to say about her in a pre-show video that previously aired live on The Bachelor‘s Instagram page.

In an introduction of sorts, Harrison came right out and said that Heringer was “one of our favorites.” He called her a “gem of woman” and said that she’s “impossible not to fall in love with.” Harrison also revealed that Heringer made a “very strong first impression.” He went on to further suggest that Heringer was the one that caught James’s eye on night one.

Heringer is The Bachelor’s first-ever hearing impaired contestant.

Mari Pepin, 24

Mari (short for Mariela) Pepin is Season 25’s beauty pageant queen. According to TV Over Mind, she won Miss Maryland Teen back in 2014, and became Miss Maryland USA in 2018. The following year, she competed in the Miss USA pageant.

Pepin may also be one to watch due to rumors that she’s on the show for the wrong reasons. Some fans believe that Pepin joined the dating show for clout, based on the fact that she has an IMDb page with acting credits and seems to want a future in the entertainment business.

Additionally, a fan reportedly took to social media to say that Pepin was recently in a serious relationship with a guy in the military, according to Monsters and Critics. Heavy cannot confirm these rumors, but it sounds like Mari will definitely be one to watch this season.

Bri Springs, 24

Bri Springs will be around for quite some time, based on the trailers for Season 25. The 24-year-old works as a communications manager in San Francisco.

“Bri describes herself as very laid-back and someone who is not embarrassed easily. She says that she is always the alpha in the relationship but would love to find someone who can challenge her and keep life interesting and exciting. It’s very rare that she spends a weekend indoors and not outside hiking or hanging at the park and nearby beaches. One day, Bri hopes to have two or three kids of her own,” reads her bio on ABC’s website.

Successful in her career, Springs is ready for love. Aside from finding a guy to settle down with, Springs also has other dreams and aspirations; she wants to live in Hawaii!

Serena Pitt, 22

A 22-year-old publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Serena Pitt will be a frontrunner on James’s journey to find love. She graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University in 2019, and she loves to travel. The one thing she can’t do? Change a tire.

Pitt doesn’t appear to have any skeletons in her closet — at least, none that have come to light at this point. Her Instagram is filled with photos from her travels and good times spent with friends.

It’s unknown if Pitt is ready to move to the United States if she finds love with James, but that’s likely a discussion that the two will have this season.

Rachael Kirkconnell, 24

Kirkconnell is one of the original 32 women that will meet Matt James on night one. She is a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia.

“Rachael is a southern sweetheart with a close-knit family. Though Rachael says she is a hopeless romantic to her core, she has never been in love and believes that Matt may just be the guy to change that. Rachael is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life altering,” reads her bio on ABC’s press site, in part.

As for Kirkconnell’s stance on love, she says, “At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others. Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end.”

According to Reality Steve, Kirkconnell is the last woman standing at the end of James’s season.

Michelle Young, 27

Michelle Young is 27-years-old and is from Woodbury, Minnesota. If you don’t see Young on the premiere, it’s because she is one of the women who will be joining the show after week two. You can read more about that here.

She isn’t super active on social media, as evidenced by her three — yes, three — Instagram posts. Very few details about Young have been released, but, according to her Instagram page, she is athletic and used to play basketball.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle will be one of the two final women on James’s season.

