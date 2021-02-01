‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Winner Spoilers: What Are the Latest Rumors?

Matt James is well on his way to finding love on the current season of The Bachelor. Spoilers about who he chooses in the end have been shared by Reality Steve, but episodic spoilers have been few and far between due to the nature of the show filming in a more secluded environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

The latest spoilers about the show include rumors about what happens on the finale. Although there is currently a focus on the drama between some of the women, the top four ladies have been revealed — and they aren’t at all surprising; Michelle Young, Bri Springs, Serena P., and Rachael Kirkconnell.

James is said to have chosen Kirkconnell in the end, leaving Young heartbroken before the final rose ceremony.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spoiler: Matt James Chooses Rachael Kirkconnell on the Finale, but it’s Unknown if He Proposes

Spoilers have confirmed that Rachael Kirkconnell will be the woman who wins James’ heart in the end. However, despite the two ending up leaving Nemacolin Resort as a couple, it’s unclear whether or not they get engaged.

“Matt chose Rachael and is still with her. I do not know if they’re engaged or not,” Reality Steve previously blogged last month. He still has not been able to confirm whether or not James presented Kirkconnell with a Neil Lane diamond ring or if the two simply left Nemacolin as boyfriend and girlfriend.

There has been at least one post-show “oopsie” that pretty much confirms that James chose Kirkconnell and that the two are still very much together. As previously reported by Heavy, an Instagram fan account noticed that James was listening to a Spotify playlist created by Kirkconnell a couple of weeks ago.

Spoiler: Matt James Will Eliminate Michelle Young Before the Final Rose Ceremony

Another Bachelor spoiler revealed by Reality Steve is about the show’s final rose ceremony. It has been reported that James will head to his last rose ceremony with only one woman; Kirkconnell. According to the spoiler, James will send Young home beforehand.

“I’ve been told that Matt actually lets Michelle go before the final rose ceremony. Take that as you will, as they usually don’t let the ‘Bachelor’ do that, that’s always been more of a thing on the ‘Bachelorette’ where the lead will save the final 2 guy the embarrassment of ‘walking to the altar’ only to get dumped,” Reality Steve wrote in a recent blog post.

The only other time that this happened on The Bachelor was on Colton Underwood’s season. On a typical finale, two women show up dressed to the nines, both expecting to get engaged. One of those women is correct, and the other leaves heartbroken. Underwood sent Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams home when he realized that he only had eyes for Cassie Randolph.

Of course, Randolph didn’t want to get engaged, so that was another non-traditional ending.

