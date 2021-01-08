Rachael Kirkconnell of ‘The Bachelor’ Accused of Racist Behavior

Rachael Kirkconnell developed an early connection with Matt James on The Bachelor and was even brought to tears when he led the cast in a group prayer in episode one. But it didn’t take long for viewers to dig up some troubling behavior in Kirkconnell’s past.

Kirkconnell, 24, is a graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia and has been accused of racism in the days since season 25 of The Bachelor premiered.

Shortly after the first episode aired, a woman posted a video on TikTok that showed Kirkconnell with a caption that read, “girlieeee, remember when you bullied me in high school for liking black guys???” A day later, the woman posted several more videos on TikTok to explain the accusation; however, they contained few details and called out Kirkconnell’s entire “friend group” rather than Kirkconnell, specifically.

Kirkconnell hasn’t responded to the accusations, but a woman who appears to be her friend defended her on Twitter. That woman later deleted her account after other users dug up racist tweets from the past, including several uses of slurs.

Kirkconnell Has a Questionable Social Media History of Her Own

Kirkconnell doesn’t appear to have an active Twitter account and her Instagram account doesn’t have anything that raises controversy — at least not, anymore.

A day after a mob attacked and ransacked the United States Capitol on January 6, Kirkconnell was one of several Bachelor Nation members to point out the dichotomy of how Black Lives Matters protests were handled by law enforcement in 2020. She also follows the official Instagram account of Black Lives Matter.

But viewers have pointed to some problematic social media activity from Kirkconnell’s friends, including several posts that were liked by Kirkconnell.

In screenshots taken by Reddit users (which can be seen here), Kirkconnell liked posts that showed two women posing in front of a Confederate flag as well as one with three women in ponchos and sombreros. Another screenshot showed a woman who appears to be Kirkconnell posing in a Native American-themed costume.

Kirkconnell has been mostly quiet on social media since The Bachelor premiere aired, and hasn’t addressed any of the brewing controversy surrounding her past.

Matt James Discussed the Pressures of Being the First Black ‘Bachelor’

Early in the first episode of The Bachelor, James sat down with host Chris Harrison to talk about the pressures he feels as the show’s first Black lead, and how his biracial upbringing could be overlooked.

“You’ve got people who are cheering for you to end up with a specific person, a specific person of a specific race,” James said in the premiere. “That’s something that kept me up at night. It’s like, I don’t want to piss off Black people. I don’t want to piss off white people, but I’m both of those. You know what I mean? It’s like, how do I please everybody?”

Race was also the subject of discussion with multiple contestants during the premiere. When one contestant, Kristin Hopkins, asked James about his thoughts on being the first Black man to be The Bachelor he said he felt “a load of responsibility.”

A preview for the remainder of the season showed Kirkconnell and James having a conversation about race.

“I do acknowledge color in every sense,” Kirkconnell was shown saying. “I think that love is love, it doesn’t matter what it looks like.”

