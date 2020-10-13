‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Cast Spoilers: The Contestants to Watch This Season

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette. The limos will not be pulling up to the familiar Bachelor Mansion and their suitcases will not be packed into planes to travel the world. Yet, tonight marks the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette.

This year the show might look a little different, with the entire season taking place at the La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, CA in order to maintain proper safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, 31 men will arrive vying for Clare Crawley’s heart. Then, after her early departure to pursue a relationship with Dale Moss, one of her contestants, they will vie for the heart of Tayshia Adams. Even the day of the week the show airs has shifted.

But, this is still The Bachelorette. Some men will seek love, others fame, but here are the men you should watch:

Dale Moss

(SPOILER): Although early social media activity was leading people to believe he never made it on the show or was eliminated night 1, that was never the case. Dale Moss received Clare’s first impression rose. pic.twitter.com/R5eqKRXhUZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 30, 2020

Dale Moss is a 31-year old former football player from Brandon, South Dakota, though he now resides in New York City. This former NFL wide receiver currently works as a model and host.

Reality Steve reported that Moss received Crawley’s first impression rose before she eventually quits the show to be with only him.

“It’s safe to say Dale really leaves his mark early on this season,” hinted Chris Harrison during the Meet the Men of the Bachelorette.

Through his YouTube channel, it is clear he has a passion for fitness. He works with various philanthropies, most notably the Special Olympics for whom he serves as an ambassador.

Ben Smith

Ben Smith is a 30-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Venice, CA. Described as friendly and talkative by Harrison, he is expected to make it to Adams’ final four per Reality Steve reports.

“Ben suffered a life-changing back injury that shifted his priorities in life and ultimately led to his decision not to return to active duty,” according to ABC’s contestant profile. He now works as a personal trainer.

Zac Clark

New Jersey local here, with a sweet, sweet story https://t.co/vCQ8KrAVVO — Marisa Dellatto (@MarisaDellatto) October 13, 2020

Zac Clark is a 36-year-old Addiction Specialist from Haddonfield, NJ. “After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” according to his ABC profile.

He is believed to make it to the top four contestants of the season, despite being a bit slow out of the gate per Reality Steve. According to the Meet the Men of the Bachelorette, he has a great story Harrison is excited to have told.

Brendan Morais

Brendan Morais is a 30-year-old commercial roofer from Milford, MA. Harrison describes him as soft-spoken, but able to turn it on when it matters.

“After losing his dad at a young age, he knew that his purpose in life was to be a father. After relocating to Los Angeles, Brendan decided to move back home to Massachusetts to work for the family roofing business and be closer to his family” says ABC’s contestant profiles.

According to Reality Steve reports, Morais will make it to the final four.

Ivan Hall

Everything You Need to Know About Ivan Hall, a Contestant on Tayshia Adams' 'Bachelorette' Season – https://t.co/8GCs2Lbz4S https://t.co/j7nJX0Vf9I — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) October 2, 2020

Ivan Hall is a 28-year-old Aeronautical Engineer from Dallas, TX who ranks among Reality Steve‘s frontrunners for the season. “After making it a point to have fun and enjoy the single life in his mid-twenties, Ivan says his single bachelor days are behind him and it’s time to settle down,” his ABC profile states. During the Meet the Men of the Bachelorette, Harrison reveals his nickname is “Sweet Ivan.”

Yosef Aborady

Yosef Aborady is a 30-year-old Medical Device Salesman from Daphne, AL. He is one of only two fathers this season, raising a daughter named Zara. However, he is poised to take over as this season’s villain. Harrison described him as a man with no filter who doesn’t mind stirring the pot.

Some fans have questioned his reason for being on the show, launching a website shortly before filming began according to Cosmopolitan.

These are just a few of the 31 men making their Bachelor Nation debut tonight.

