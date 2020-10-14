‘The Bachelorette’ Villain Ordered to Pay for Breach of Contract

A judge ruled against Hannah Brown’s former suitor and villain of The Bachelorette season 15.
Luke Parker, known to many in Bachelor Nation as “Luke P.,” must now pay $100,000 in damages to NZK Productions, Inc. for a breached contract. This production company behind the popular dating franchise finalized a contract with Parker in January 2019, reported ET. The duration of the contract was from the moment of signing through a year after the season’s final episode aired.
The lawsuit was filed after Parker attended at least four unauthorized appearances during the contract’s term, made negative remarks and disclosed confidential information, according to People. NZK Productions requested $25,000 per breach, which totals to $100,000.
The Motion for Order to confirm the Arbitration Award was granted on Sept. 30. A Non-Appearance Case Review will be held on Dec. 4.
Parker has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Many fans of the franchise will remember Parker for being a rather controversial figure during the season, in which he finished in the top four. He often clashed with other men in the house and at times, even Brown.
Perhaps his most infamous moment was the dinner leading to his elimination before the fantasy suites.
During the conversation, Parker said, “I just want to make sure you’re not going to be sexually intimate with, you know, the other relationships here.” He told her he trusted her, but wanted to make sure they were on the same page, before saying, “If you told me you were having sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I’d be wanting to go home.”
After an argument about sex and religion, Brown said her now-famous line, “I f***** in a windmill.”
