The Bachelorette Spoilers 2020: Men Tell All Episode

Things are getting serious on The Bachelorette with the finale now in sight. Tayshia Adams told Zac Clark she’s falling in love with him during episode nine and the numbers dwindled to seven (although they jumped back to eight with the return of Bennett Jordan).

Now the “Men Tell All” special is set to air, but there will be some heartbreak and eliminations before that gets shown. The Bachelorette producers themselves accidentally spoiled a couple of those eliminations with a poorly-edited preview of episode 10, but those won’t be the only men asked to leave.

Here’s what to expect from episode 10, the last episode before hometown dates:

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 10 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Blake Moynes’ 1-on-1 Date Lacks a Spark

When Adams appeared on The Ellen Show, she was asked who the best kisser was on the show. She named four men: Brendan Morais, Zac Clark, Ben Smith, and Blake Moynes.

But despite that seemingly being a sign of some physical chemistry, Moynes’ one-on-one date fizzles with Adams. In a sneak peek posted by TVInsider.com, Adams is heard saying, “I care for Blake, but when I looked into his eyes, I was looking more validation and more confidence in the situation.”

She comes to the conclusion that he’s not the one for her and sends him home at the end of the date.

3 More Men Follow Blake Moynes Out the Door

Adams is very emotional after her decision to part with Moynes, according to Reality Steve. She visits the other contestants and is visibly upset, but asks to speak to Riley Christian in private. She decides to send him home as well, leaving just six men for the rose ceremony.

There she sends home everyone’s favorite two-on-one adversaries, Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan, to cut the list of contestants down to four.

With the list of suitors down to just Brendan Morais, Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and Ben Smith, it’s time for the “Men Tell All” portion of the episode.

Yosef Aborady Gets Ripped at the ‘Men Tell All’

Aborady went out in a blaze of glory on The Bachelorette. After taking issue with a strip dodgeball date (that he wasn’t even on), Aborady laid into Clare Crawley calling her “classless” and unfit to be the mother of his children.

In the “Men Tell All,” he’s put in the hot seat and refuses to apologize for his actions, which he still feels were justified. The other men disagree and rip Aborady for his behavior.

It’s a mostly unusual “Men Tell All” in that it has less than half of the contestants who were in the house and it has no live audience. In an appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Noah Erb said “it gets juicy on so many levels” and said Kenny Braasch is the one who takes the spotlight and makes his case for an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

READ NEXT: Is Hannah Brown Going to Be a Contestant on The Bachelor 2021?