‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2020 for Episode 2

Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette got started with a surprisingly little amount of drama in the premiere, but there are bumpy seas on the horizon. Episode two of the show promises a little bit of mayhem.

On the first night, Dale Moss was awarded the First Impression Rose to the surprise of no viewers. The other standouts of the premiere included Blake Moynes, who made a good impression by breaking show rules to message Crawley during the months leading up to the show to make sure she was alright, and Yosef Aborady, who fended off accusations that he spoke to other women shortly before appearing on the show.

You can expect to see more of all three men in episode two, but other stars will be emerge in the first two group dates of the season.

Words of Affirmation Sneak Peek (Episode 2) The Bachelorette 2020The Bachelorette Clare's five languages of love group date. 2020-10-17T05:18:23Z

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 2 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Jason Foster Gets the First One-On-One Date of the Season

You might remember Foster as the man who wore a fake pregnant belly in the premiere. It was a move that weirded out many Bachelorette fans, but evidently it didn’t chase off Crawley. She complimented him on his enthusiastic energy during the first cocktail party and she invites him to a one-on-one date in week two.

On the date, Foster opens up about his difficult childhood and connects with Crawley on a level beyond his goofy, extroverted personality. Foster receives a rose in the episode and will be around for episode three as well.

A Revealing Dodgeball Date Causes Some Friction

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison teased on his Instagram that the 10-man dodgeball date will have Crawley’s suitors showing a lot of skin in episode two. The following men are invited for a game of strip dodgeball on the first group date of the season:

Blake Moynes

Brandon Goss

Brendan Morais

Chasen Nick

Demar Jackson

Eazy Nwachukwu

Garin Flowers

Jay Smith

Joe Park

Kenny Braasch

After they’re split into two teams, there are some high stakes set for the big game. The winning group of five get an after party with Crawley, while the losing five have to go back to their rooms for the night.



Things work out well for the red team, who comes out on top. That means a little extra Clare time for Brandon, Chasen, Eazy, Jay, and Joe.

But things get really interesting when one suitor “uncomfortable with the dodgeball competition, plans to confront Clare about her behavior,” according to ABC. There’s also a contestant from the losing team of five that decides to crash the after party.

Dale Moss & 8 Others Explore Love Languages With Crawley

In the second group date, the nine suitors try to impress Crawley with their ability to show love and make a romantic connection through each of the love languages. It begins with “words of affirmation” and each of the nine contestants opening up to Crawley in front of the other eight men on the date. There’s also a “physical touch” portion with each suitor taking a turn holding and touching Crawley while both are blindfolded.

These nine men are invited on the date:

Ben Smith

Bennett Jordan

Dale Moss

Ivan Hall

Jordan Chapman

Riley Christian

Yosef Aborady

Zac Clark

Zach Jackson

The inclusion of both the clear frontrunner (and reported winner) Moss and expected show villain Aborady makes this the most interesting segment of the episode.

Reality Steve had this to say about Aborady a couple weeks before the show’s premiere:

technically Yosef was eliminated before a rose ceremony because he gets into it with Clare about one of the group dates he wasn’t even a part of. For a guy with a daughter, he sure sets a horrible example this season. I’ll be curious to see exactly what they show of his conversation with Clare (some of which we’ve seen in the promos), but I’ve been told it wasn’t pretty, he called her names, and all around rude to her, so she kicked him off the show.

Promos have shown Aborady yelling “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette” at Crawley.

The drama bubbles over ahead of the rose ceremony when a contestant confronts Crawley about the dodgeball date and Crawley seeks to speak with the after party crasher.

