‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2020 for Episode 3

There are still 22 men vying for Clare Crawley‘s heart on The Bachelorette, but that number will be whittled down a bit in episode three. In the previous episode, only one suitor was sent home, Brandon Goss, when he couldn’t come up with reasons he liked Crawley aside from her physical appearance.

With no rose ceremony in the prior episode, the third episode will pick up where it left off with a cocktail party and the departure of a handful of the men still in the running.

The episode is expected to begin with the dramatic showdown that ABC has been teasing since before the show began.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 3 DO NOT KEEP READING.

It’s Finally Time For Yosef Aborady to Confront Crawley

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGickzrBkoU/

Aborady has been set up as the season villain from the start, but we still haven’t seen anything on the show that’s too villainous.

He was confronted about talking to a girl prior to appearing on the show, but he brushed off the seriousness of the prior relationship in a conversation with Crawley. Aborady disapproved of a group date that included game of strip dodgeball, but much of Bachelor Nation agrees with him about that.

In the real world, Aborady has come under fire for allegedly sending a “very disturbing” video of him masturbating to a woman earlier this month. But his status as a villain on The Bachelorette will come to a head in episode three.

According to ABC, “Yosef’s harsh attack on Clare’s choices gets her immediate and courageous reaction.”

Aborady is sent home prior to the rose ceremony. He’s shortly followed by Garin Flowers, Tyler Smith, and Blake Monar who all fail to procure a rose from Clare, according to Reality Steve. And then there were 18.

Zachary Jackson’s One-on-One Date Is Expected to Divide Fans

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGTIhlhn7-X/

We haven’t seen much of Zach J. so far on The Bachelorette. His most notable moment so far was fake proposing with a farting ring after getting out of the limousine in the premiere. But he’ll one of the stars of episode three after getting invited to a spa date with Clare.

It isn’t expected to go well, though. According to ABC, “Zach J.’s inability to relax might end in disaster.” Reality Steve took it a step further, saying it’ll be the crux of a “polarizing episode.”

If you thought the first two episodes of the "Bachelorette" brought out the extremes in opinion, just wait til tomorrow's. It's going to be one of the more polarizing episodes yet with some serious stances being taken by fans on the Clare/Zach J date. Get ready. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 26, 2020

Reality Steve continued on his website:

“The bottom line is I already know that the reaction will be mixed on it. Some will say it’s not a big deal and Clare overreacted, and some will say that it absolutely is a big deal. I don’t think there will be much in between.” “Her 1-on-1 date is with Zach Jackson and they have a spa date during the day before getting in some pool time. It’s during this time that Zach has some uncalled for aggressive behavior towards Clare that triggers her. Again, people will have to make their own judgment on this and I’ll elaborate more tomorrow after you’ve watched the episode. The end result ends up being that Clare does not show up for the dinner portion of the date, Chris Harrison does and tells Zach that Clare will not be coming to dinner, and it’s best that he leaves.

Several promos have teased Harrison saying “Clare is not coming to dinner,” but were edited to make it appear as though she skipped out on time with several men to spend more time with Dale Moss. It seems that isn’t the case and Harrison is really telling Zach J. that it’s his time to leave.

Clare Sneaks Off With Dale For Alone Time

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG1nwf9gB88/

For weeks, The Bachelorette has teased a scene with Clare and Dale making out on a bed while a group of frustrated men sit and wait outside. According to Reality Steve, Clare is heard saying “can we speed up the rest of the night?”

Frustrations are beginning to boil over and it’s expected that Tayshia Adams will appear in the preview at the end of the episode. Reality Steve previously said that episode five would be Clare’s last, but he’s amended that to episode four after learning that Clare never did a third rose ceremony.

