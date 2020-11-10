‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2020 for Episode 5

It’s finally Tayshia Adams time on The Bachelorette. The 30-year-old finalist of season 23 of The Bachelor is taking over for Clare Crawley after the latter took only a few episodes to find a fiancé in Dale Moss.

The result is a season unlike any other in the history of the franchise. When Crawley left, there were 16 men remaining (17 if you include Moss) and Adams will meet those suitors in episode five. Additionally, four other men — Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb — will be added to the cast to give Adams a cast of 20 to sort through.

Here’s what to expect in episode five of The Bachelorette.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 5 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Spencer Gets Tayshia’s First Impression Rose

Tayshia makes a lot of connections during the first cocktail party of the season even though she decides to cancel the opening rose ceremony. She says it’s hasn’t had enough time to get to know everyone, including the four late additions: Spencer, Montel, Peter, and Noah.

She does give away a first impression rose, though. It goes to Spencer Robertson, one of the four newbies, according to Reality Steve.

Robertson, 30, is from La Jolla, California (not too far from where Adams grew up in Orange County) and works as an engineer. With ABC still trying to keep the four late additions under wraps, there aren’t many other publicly known details about Robertson. We do know that he catches Adams’ eye and creates some friction with other men in the house.

Clare & Dale Aren’t Quite Gone Yet

Just when you thought the Moss and Crawley days were officially in the rearview mirror, The Bachelorette brings the engaged couple back to talk to Chris Harrison about how fiancé life is treating them. According to Reality Steve, nothing too compelling will come out of the interview, though.

Previews of the conversation have shown Harrison asking the couple if they contacted each other ahead of filming, something the pair has denied ad nauseam. They’ll continue to deny it in episode five.

In more up-to-date news about Moss and Crawley, they’ve recently spent time visiting each others’ home towns and meeting family members. On a podcast, they said they’re planning their wedding and have already talked about having kids.

They are currently house hunting in Sacramento, California so Moss can be close to her mother, who’s battling with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Eazy Gets a Rose After the Group Date

During the group date, the men spend some time in the pool playing a game of splashball. That’s when we’ll see a bit of friction between the men, as things get a little rough between Riley and Spencer. The tension carries over into the group date’s after party.

While those two butt heads, it’s Eazy Nwachukwu who grabs Tayshia’s attention on the date. The 29-year-old former NFL wide receiver (a good season for that archetype) gets the rose for the date.

In the real world, Nwachukwu is getting attention for the wrong reasons. A woman has raised allegations of sexual abuse against Nwachukwu and Reality Steve previously predicted he’d be edited out of the remainder of the show.

Evidently, that’s not the case as Eazy is still in the spotlight in episode five.

Brendan Becomes an Early Frontrunner With His 1-on-1 Date

We didn’t see much at all from Brendan Morais during the Clare Crawley portion of the season. But he’ll waste no time establishing himself as one of the men to watch closely in the latter portion.

After making a good impression in his first night with Tayshia, Brendan gets invited to the first one-on-one date of Tayshia’s time on the show. The pair go horseback riding and spend time by the pool, but it’s a talk about previous marriages that is the crux of the date.

Adams was previously married to Josh Bourelle in February 2016, but the couple separated and divorced after about 18 months. Morais’ marriage to Simone Santos lasted longer than that. According to Reality Steve, the couple divorced “around a year ago” which is a long time removed from a 2013 YouTube video that shows the married couple spending time with Sam Alves of The Voice.

Tayshia and Brendan bond over their similar experiences and the episode ends with Brendan getting a rose. There’s no rose ceremony, leaving 17 men vulnerable to go home early in episode six.

