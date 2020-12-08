‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2020 for Episode 9

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 9 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Just one man went home during episode eight of The Bachelorette, leaving 11 left to compete for Tayshia Adams’ heart entering episode nine. That number shouldn’t take long to drop to 10 after episode eight ended with a cliffhanger.

Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb were invited on the dreaded two-on-one date where two men enter and only one is allowed to stay. After some bickering between the two, things looked like they were slipping out of Bennett’s control when Tayshia asked him what’s in the gift box. Minutes earlier, he gave Noah a few “gifts” that were really just opportunities to condescend and belittle his fellow contestant.

Bennett’s behavior toward Noah proves to be his undoing and he’s sent home early in episode nine. ABC also inexplicably spoiled that result already by posting a (since deleted) preview for episode nine on Instagram that showed Noah on a group date later in the episode. Oops.

After Bennett’s departure is the rose ceremony we didn’t get during episode eight. It’s the end of the road for chaos starter Ed Waisbrot, first rose recipient Spencer Robertson, and “Mocha Latte” singer Demar Jackson. And then there were seven.

Ben Smith Opens Up About Personal Struggles

Ben earned a group date rose in episode eight when he opened up to Tayshia about his struggles with an eating disorder. That was only the start for Ben, who opens up even more during a one-on-one date with Tayshia.

According to Reality Steve, Ben tells Tayshia about twice attempting suicide, once in 2018 and again in 2019. He hit rock bottom after a broken back ended his time in the United States Army and forced him to reevaluate his life. It’s been a weighty season of The Bachelor with several men opening up about personal hardships and strife, but this may be the heaviest conversation of the season thus far.

Ben is awarded a rose at the end of the date, guaranteeing him a spot in the hometown portion of the season. How that will work during a pandemic-impacted season remains to be seen.

Bennett Comes Back to Profess His Love

There’s a lie detector group date that has some silly moments (Noah misses his mustache) and some serious ones (Riley changed his name to distance himself from his father and Zac admits to cheating in his past), but no one gets a rose from Tayshia. With hometowns coming soon, she’s taking the responsibility of a rose seriously and wants more time to think.

But the real drama comes at the end of the episode when Bennett is waiting to speak to Tayshia following the group date. According to Reality Steve, he tells Tayshia he loves her and that he’d like a second chance. And in bvious Bachelorette fashion, the episode ends there before we find out her answer.

Considering the “Men Tell All” episode is now less than a week away (it’s airing Monday, December 14) and the final four has already been revealed with Bennett not included, it’s probably safe to assume he’s not rejoining the group of contestants next week.

