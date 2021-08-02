‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Hometown Spoilers – Episode 9

The penultimate episode of “The Bachelorette” is here and fans want to know: will Katie Thurston get engaged? How do hometowns pan out? Who receives the final rose?

Tonight’s episode will focus on Thurston’s visits to her remaining mens’ hometowns.





In the dramatic sneak peek above, Thurston can be seen walking away from the cameras, insisting that “she’s done.” And when Kaitlyn Bristowe later comes to knock on a crying Thurston’s bathroom door to ask what she “wants”, Thurston replies, “I want someone to book my flight home.”

Here’s what you need to know, but beware of spoilers for tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette” and beyond.

Michael Allio Self-Eliminated





Heading into this week’s episode, the final four were initially supposed to be Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze, and Michael Allio.

However, as fans saw last week, Allio self-eliminated. During a FaceTime with his son, James, Allio was asked if he didn’t want to go home because he didn’t want to see James. The question ultimately led to him going to Thurston and telling her, “I can’t focus on anything else.”

Allio told Thurston, “And with hometowns coming up, I feel like it’s wrong for me to give you half of what I could be. And it kills me, because I see so much with us and I know my decision to leave hurts you, too. But I’m going home because the beautiful boy needs his dad.”

In response, Thurston said, “You’re a good dad. As selfish as I want to be and I want to beg you to stay, I just know it’s not an option.”

Justin Glaze’s Parents Don’t Attend

Do you think Justin will be ready? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JVv6Iefl1f — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 31, 2021

In the sneak peek above, Glaze tells his parents on the phone that he wishes they were there to meet Thurston.

Glaze’s mother says, “I just find it difficult to understand how anyone could get to know someone in this short period of time to want to propose.”

Glaze then admits to the cameras, “Not having my family here… it’s disappointing I wasn’t able to make that happen.”

Thurston, lastly, says that she’s not sure Glaze is ready for marriage, and that’s left her concerned.

What Happens With Greg Grippo?

According to Reality Steve, things with Greg Grippo are about to get very, well, explosive.

Reality Steve reported that “to the best of [his] ability”, he understands that Grippo goes to talk to Thurston in her room.

Reality Steve reported, “Everything I’m hearing is that Greg’s exit from the show will not be pretty. It’s a meltdown apparently.”

Steve stated that the two talk, and Grippo ends up walking out, at which point they both take turns storming off on one another in a debacle that lasts “for hours.”

Reality Steve concluded, “… Nothing about this fight is going to look good for Greg from everything I’ve been told.”

Did Andrew Spencer Spoil the Ending?

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Spencer shared:

“[Michael Allio and Greg Grippo are] both really great guys. Michael A., I mean, if he didn’t make you cry, something’s wrong with your tear ducts. He’s just such a genuine guy. One of the things that he said that I love most is that he knows how to love, and he’s been through a marriage. He’s been through death. He’s been through children, childbirth, like, that’s a guy who really understands and gets it. And Greg — first of all, it’s been the Gregerlorette so far. [We’ve] been watching him and just watching his, you know, his story. He looks like Ryan Gosling. He’s a freaking gorgeous man with a great personality. He’s my best friend. Both of those guys have my vote.”

As pointed out in a previous Heavy article, Grippo would not be able to become the next bachelor if he was, in fact, engaged to Thurston. So, “it sounds like Spencer just let everyone know that Grippo isn’t the guy that Thurston chooses on the finale.”