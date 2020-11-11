‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Schedule: When is the Finale?

Tonight, Tayshia Adams’ journey as the Bachelorette officially begins. While this has been the long-rumored outcome of the season, it was only officially confirmed when she stepped out of the limo last week.

With this transition of leads comes some questions about the timeline for the remainder of the season. Now, Reality Steve is providing details on when fans should expect a finale.

“Her finale and ATFR (After the Final Rose) is December 22nd from what I’m hearing,” wrote Reality Steve on his website. “That gives us 6 episodes for Tayshia to go from 20 guys down to 1, and IF the Men Tell All gets its own Tuesday episode, then we really only have 5 episodes to get from 20 guys down to 1.”

According to Popsugar’s predictions, that could mean December 1 is “some form of ‘meet the family’ dates. This would usually be hometown visits week, but with COVID-19 filming restrictions, we’re assuming that there won’t be any traveling out of the hometowns – families might visit the resort after quarantining or do some kind of virtual visit.” Fantasy suite dates would then air on December 8 on their timeline.

While Bachelor Nation shows typically air on Mondays, production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the show to conflict with Dancing With the Stars. Therefore, season 16 of The Bachelorette has been airing on Tuesdays, 8/7c.

Here’s what you can expect from the remainder of this season. Stop reading now if you want to avoid spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve Revealed Adams’ Final Four

While spoilers have been harder to obtain with the season filmed in quarantine, Reality Steve has revealed the final four of Adams’ season.

After meeting the remainder of Clare Crawley’s suitors and four additional men brought on to take the total number of men to 20, Adams will widdle the group down to Ben Smith, Brendan Morais, Zac Clark and Ivan Hall.

This season, the families and friends of the top four men are expected to come to the La Quinta Resort and Club. However, Morais’ family does not partake. He eventually self-eliminates and Hall is sent home, leaving the final two as Ben Smith and Zac Clark.

Adams Is Expected to Not End up Engaged

Reality Steve first hinted that Adams may not end up engaged on his website.

He wrote before Adams started her season, “Next week we get Tayshia coming in and, well, if you want a ‘Bachelorette’ that’s basically a 180 from Clare, here it comes. That’s neither good or bad. I’m just telling you, it’s gonna be different. And by the way, you better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting.”

He later revealed Zac Clark and Tayshia end the season as a couple, but not engaged. There are conflicting reports if they are still a couple.

