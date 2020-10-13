Does ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Have a Winner if the Rumors Are True?

A new season of The Bachelorette is upon us, but are the rumors floating around about Clare Crawley true? Is there a winner on this season of the show? Is Clare engaged?

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale Moss wins Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

The twist is that Dale was the frontrunner all along. He and Clare started talking before filming even began. Clare has openly admitted that she was checking out her contestant’s Instagram stories for four months leading up to filming. During that time, Clare reportedly fell for Dale, meaning he had a leg up going into shooting.

Reality Steve writes, “Once filming started, it was apparently evident to everyone there that she was most into him and was impossible to hide. So I guess the question comes down to, what would you have rather her do? Fake it for a whole season with guys she wasn’t nearly as into, or, decide to leave with Dale once they realized they wanted to be with each other?”

Dale and Clare did not share any text messages or direct messages before filming began– Clare recently told ET that Blake was the only person who messaged her prior to arriving on set.

As for whether or not Clare and Dale are engaged, Reality Steve says they’re “probably” engaged. He writes, “Do I know for a fact they’re engaged? No. But I assume they are based on things I’ve heard.”

An added twist is that Reality Steve thinks that having Tayshia come on to replace Clare after the Dale drama was the plan all along. That’s right– Steve says that given the timing of when Tayshia came to The Bachelorette set (nine days after Clare’s first night) it only makes sense that production knew this was going to happen all along. “They knew they were bringing in Tayshia to take over as ‘Bachelorette’ at some point during the season, before filming even started,” Steve writes.

And what do we know about Dale Moss, the 32-year-old football player that stole Clare’s heart? Moss played wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers in 2012 and went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. He is a graduate of South Dakota University.

Clare doesn’t hide her feelings for the pro athlete when she first meets him. After they hug and Moss walks inside, Clare tells cameras, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking!”

This year, filming on The Bachelorette was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, that had some upsides. Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Clare shared, “There were also honestly so many pros to it getting shut down. Producers were able to recast some of the guys and get some that were more appropriate for what I was looking for. I wanted a guy who was genuinely there for me. There was a lot of talk about, ‘Oh, I’m the older Bachelorette, are these guys too young?’ But it was also about: Am I too old for them? It went both ways. So we were able to hone in on what everybody was looking for.”

The Bachelorette premieres October 13 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.