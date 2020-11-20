The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams Debuts New Look For AMAs Appearance

Tayshia Adams is soaking up the spotlight during her run as lead of The Bachelorette, recently eclipsing one million followers on Instagram and receiving the opportunity to be a presenter at the American Music Awards.

With the AMAs set for Sunday, November 22, Adams showed off a brand new look Thursday on her Instagram:

“I’m presenting at the @amas this Sunday so I had to go for a fun look!!” Adams wrote in the caption.

The AMAs will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and other presenters include Anthony Anderson, Ciara, Christian Serratos, David Dobrik, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Derek Hough, and Paris Hilton, according to E! Online.

Tayshia Adams Presenting at the AMAs Is a Big Deal for the Bachelor Franchise

Once upon a time the Bachelor franchise used to hunt for celebrities to be their show leads. They cast NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer and actor Charlie O’Connell as leads on The Bachelor, and they offered similar roles to other big names, including Ivanka Trump, Chrishell Stause, Jonathan Scott and Ryan Lochte.

Recruiting a celebrity to the franchise is still a possibility, but now the idea feels unnecessary. It’s clear Bachelor Nation can produce its own celebrities.

Recent stars of the franchise — including Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood, JoJo Fletcher, Cassie Randolph, and Tayshia Adams — each have well over a million Instagram followers.

Still, Adams presenting at the AMAs feels like a whole new step for the franchise. That’s a role reserved for only the most recognizable celebrities, and not one that any of Adams’ peers have managed to secure.

Even Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison (who has well over a million Instagram followers of his own) has hosted ABC’s coverage from the AMA’s Red Carpet, but never presented an award.

The closest equivalent was in 2019, Hannah Brown presented Old Dominion with the Vocal Group of the Year award during the Country Music Awards, although her CMAs appearance came during her time on Dancing With The Stars.

Tayshia Adams Has Earned Attention From More Than Just Her Bachelorette Suitors

Adams first introduced herself to Bachelor Nation in January 2019 when she appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor. While she was one of the final two contestants on the show, she was eliminated when Colton Underwood decided to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph, who left the show on her own accord in the final three.

Adams later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise before taking over for Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

But her time starring on the Bachelor franchise drew attention from more than just her televised suitors. According to Adams, multiple players from the Los Angeles Lakers have sent her direct messages on Instagram.

On a podcast with two former Bachelorettes, Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay, Adams revealed that Kyle Kuzma was one of the mystery Lakers players. While she wouldn’t say who the other was, it’s clear that Adams is a hot commodity for more than just the men of the Bachelor franchise. Her appearance on the AMAs is more proof of her budding fame.

