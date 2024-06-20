Theresa Nist Shares Huge Family News Amid Gerry Turner Divorce

Theresa Nist will soon welcome another member into her family. Days after her divorce from Gerry Turner was finalized, “The Golden Bachelor” star revealed she will be a grandmother for a seventh time.

On June 19, 2024, Nist, 70, shared the news on her Instagram page along with adorable footage of how she found out that her daughter is expecting a new baby.

Nist married Turner in a televised wedding on January 4, 2024 and they decided to divorce three months later.

Theresa Nist Found Out About the Baby During a Game of Hangman With Her Grandson

On June 19, Nist shared photos of her daughter, Jen Woolston, posing on the beach wearing a seashell-printed coverup. In the photos, Woolston cradles her baby bump. The slideshow ends with a clip of Nist reading from a paper as her grandson Leo plays the word game “Hangman” with her. She then figures out that the word he is trying to get her to spell is “sibling.” The “Golden Bachelor” winner jumps up in excitement as she realizes her daughter is pregnant.

Nist explained how she found out about the pregnancy in an Instagram comment. “It was a game of hangman,” she wrote. “And I got up to ‘ibln’ and realized the word was sibling! Leo tried to make it harder by not using the word baby. Instead, he used the word sibling. “

Nist captioned the slideshow to reveal that she found out about the pregnancy one month ago. She added that her daughter asked her to take photos of her on the beach for her pregnancy announcement.

“I was beyond thrilled to say the least,” Nist wrote. “I am filled with so much joy, wonder, love and gratitude for this new life.…I am beyond grateful to be able to be called this baby’s Nana.”

Theresa Nist Has 6 Grandsons & She Will Have to Wait to See if Baby No. 7 is a Girl

Fans met Theresa Nist’s daughter Jen and her kids during her hometown date on “The Golden Bachelor.”

According to Today.com, Jen Woolston lives near her mom in Shrewsbury, New Jersey with her husband Matt and their sons, Dempsey, Leo and Henry. Nist also has a son, Tommy, who lives with his wife Amanda and three sons Brandon, Brody and Braxton in South Carolina.

During an appearance on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast ahead of her short-lived marriage to Turner, Nist noted that her family is “so important” to her. “I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons, and I have a son who lives in South Carolina,” she shared. At the time, she was considering a move to South Carolina with Turner, but it never happened.

Now, Nist will have to wait a few months to see if grandbaby No. 7 will finally be a girl.

In her own Instagram post, Woolston marveled over her latest pregnancy. She revealed that she is 20 weeks pregnant and has decided not to do a gender reveal.

“So wow, here are we are, having a fourth baby. I had Dempsey at 27, Leo at 29, Henry at 32, and squeezing this babe in before I exit my 30s ha (aka 39).” She wrote. “We decided to not find out the gender, and we feel really good about waiting and seeing because whoever it is in there is who it’s meant to be.”

“We decided to tell Nana via Hangman, but they wanted to use the word SIBLING to make it a little harder for her,” Woolston added.

