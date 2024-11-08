Theresa Nist Reveals Gerry Turner Split Was About More Than Geography

During the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist fell in love. Their whirlwind relationship led to a wedding that aired live just weeks after their season finale.

Unfortunately, it also led to a divorce announcement three months later.

Nist opened up about her experiences during the November 4 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast and provided some intriguing tidbits about what went wrong.

Nist admitted, “You really can’t know somebody in four weeks. I’ll just say that.”

Theresa Nist Wouldn’t Discuss Much of What Happened

While the geographical situation was an issue in the failure of their relationship, Nist made it clear it wasn’t the only issue.

After noting you can’t truly know someone after four weeks of filming, she added, “That’s all I can say. I’m not, I don’t want to say any more than that.”

Nist emphasized, “It’s not something I want to discuss at this point.”

She shared that she did fall in love with Turner, and thought they were on the same page about moving. They were looking virtually at homes in South Carolina, Nist explained, and she planned to sell her home in New Jersey once they found something.

Nist noted they never got to that point. Then, Turner suggested they change course.

His idea was that they spend six weeks together in New Jersey and six weeks in Indiana, going back and forth.

“I wanted to have our big home where our family could come visit us. You know, I didn’t want to go back and forth to our homes… That’s what we had agreed upon,” Nist shared on the podcast.

Nist Disputed ‘Tea’ Shared by Ben Higgins After the Split

During the podcast, Nist also addressed an issue that had been raised after the split. In May, Higgins shared some tea on the “Almost Famous” podcast about Turner and Nist’s split.

Higgins relayed a “rumor” he’d heard about a visit Nist paid to Turner in Indiana. During the drive from the airport to his home, Nist was rumored to have seen open land and told Turner, “Think about what could be done if they developed it.”

The insider who spoke to Higgins indicated that Nist expanded, “Condos, office buildings, apartments. Think about the towns that could congregate in these open fields and think about the people that would be interested in moving here. And look at that lake. There’s a lake with only cornfields around it. Think about if they build up a resort where people could vacation to.”

According to what Higgins had been told, that conversation played a role in the couple’s eventual split. During her appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast, Nist shared her side of that situation.

It turns out, there was a conversation about the open land during Nist and Turner’s ride from the airport as Higgins had heard. However, Nist said the details of the conversation were misrepresented.

Nist explains, “So I see this open land. I don’t see crops. I just think it’s flat land. And I go ‘Oh, wow, you could build townhomes there.’ That’s all I said.”

She added that Turner responded negatively and she immediately noted she shouldn’t say anything like that again. Nist insisted all she said during that alleged conversation was one comment about building townhomes on what she thought was simply open land.

“Not one word” of what Higgins originally relayed “came out of my mouth.”

She Suggested Turner Chose the Timing of the Split Announcement

Nist shared, “I went into [‘The Golden Bachelor’] really looking to fall in love and I did.” She agreed to the quick wedding because ABC offered it with “a time constraint.”

They had “the faith and hope that we were eventually really going to be married” anyway, so they accepted ABC’s offer.

Looking back, Nist acknowledged “There probably would have been a better chance” of their relationship working if they had lived closer to one another.

“I do want to be in love… I wanted that so badly. It’s not something I gave up very easily,” Nist explained.

During the podcast, Nist was asked why the couple announced their divorce so quickly, rather than “milk it for a little while.” She replied, “You could ask Gerry why.”

Nist admitted they were offered some “really great things, really big things” they could have taken advantage of after their wedding. However, Turner seemingly insisted on announcing their split in April.

“I do know the answer to it…I can’t divulge it,” Nist added of the announcement timing question. She also explained if it had been solely her decision, she probably would have waited she it didn’t put a “damper” on Joan Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

She also noted, “If there was someone else on the show that he really wanted to be with, I wish that that could happen, if there was any possibility that that could happen. Because I want him to be happy.”