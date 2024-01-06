Photos Reveal Theresa Nist’s Second Dress at Private ‘Golden Wedding’ Reception

Theresa Nist changed into a second dress after the golden wedding for a private reception with her friends and family.

A photo of Nist’s second dress was shared on Instagram by Molly Mesnick, the wife of former “Bachelor” star Jason Mesnick. Jason Mesnick also shared a video showing Nist in the second dress.

Nist married Gerry Turner on live television on January 4.

Molly Mesnick, Who Shared the Reception Dress Photo, Wrote That She Initially Felt ‘Out of My Element’ at the Golden Wedding

In an Instagram post, Mesnick wrote of attending the golden wedding, “It’s been a loooooooooong time since we’ve participated in anything Bachelor.”

“At first, I felt very out of my element & slightly uncomfortable. We don’t live in that world anymore. There were so many people from the show I didn’t know. Younger, cooler, prettier, all the things, but we did meet some really really really incredible people and ended up having the best time!” she wrote.

The photo of Nist’s dress is in the slideshow of photos shared by Mesnick in the above post, if you click through it.

Jason Mesnick also shared some videos and photos of the behind-the-scenes reception on his Instagram page. In one video, you can get a glimpse of Nist’s second dress without the shawl. One scene showed the couple dancing. Other scenes showed other people dancing and what the reception room looked like. The video starts with scenes of Nist in the wedding dress she wrote on live television.

“The Golden Bachelor Wedding 💍was so much fun! We saw so many old friends and made some great new friends! Gerry and Theresa are as nice and fun as you can imagine, the rest of the ladies from The Golden Bachelor were having the times of their lives, and Joey Graziadei is truly one of the good guys & is going to be one hell of a Bachelor! (And yes you will get lost in his eyes),” he wrote.

Fans offered shout-outs to Molly Mesnick in the comment thread of her post. “You both still look amazing and i’m glad you don’t feel as comfortable in that world anymore. You may be slightly older, but look at how much wiser you are now,” wrote one. “You have successfully transitioned from the fantasy world of reality tv and made a great life and started a sweet family. You are a success. You found love and have stayed together. Not many who go through the process can say the same. I’m proud for you both!”

Theresa Nist’s First Wedding Dress Was a Gown From Badgley Mischka

Nist spoke to People Magazine about the wedding dress she wore for the televised special.

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” Nist told PEOPLE. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that’s the one I picked out!”

She added to People: “We feel like we’re going to have the best lives ever.”

