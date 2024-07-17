Theresa Nist Seemed to Shade Ex-Husband Gerry Turner

The July 16 episode of “Family Feud” featured Bachelor Nation couples, and a lot of viewers were excited to check it out. Some fans may have been surprised to see “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist appear on the episode, though. The couple wed in January and announced their divorce in April.

This “Family Feud” episode featuring franchise alums was filmed just before “The Golden Bachelor” stars’ divorce announcement. Nist and Turner jointly announced their decision to split during the April 12 episode of “Good Morning America.”

In anticipation of the episode airing, a post of Nist’s on social media seemed to shade her ex-husband.

Theresa Nist’s Post Gushed Over ‘The Bachelor’ Team

The “Family Feud” episode was taped on April 7, according to Life & Style on July 12. The two teams facing off in the episode were stars from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” against “The Golden Bachelor” crew.

Life & Style noted that on July 12, Nist took to her Instagram stories to hype the episode. She shared a promotional photo highlighting the Bachelor Nation stars who participated on both sides.

On “The Golden Bachelor” side were Turner and Nist, along with his grown daughters, Angie and Jenny, and her grown kids, Jen and Tommy.

“The Bachelor” side included Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar, Charity Lawson, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, and Kelsey Anderson.

The trio of couples on “The Bachelor” side represent the last two “Bachelor” leads and last year’s “Bachelorette” lead. All three couples got engaged during their seasons and are still together.

Nist wrote in her Instagram story featuring the episode photo, “Wait until you see how cute Joey & Kelsey, Charity & Dotun, and [Kaity] & Zach look this Tuesday, July 16th.”

She did not include a caption for “The Golden Bachelor” side.

Bachelor Nation Noted the Timing of the Episode and Divorce Was Awkward

After “The Golden Bachelor” announced their split in April, TMZ shared some insight into how the day filming “Family Feud” went. The media outlet’s sources indicated Turner and Nist acted happy together while taping the episode.

There were no outward signs of discord between Nist and Turner throughout the experience filming, according to TMZ’s insider.

An Instagram post hyping the Bachelor Nation episode of “Family Feud” confused some fans.

One follower asked in the comments section, “Are Gerry and Theresa back together?”

Another questioned, “This was filmed before the divorce but before or after the Wedding?”

“Gerry and Theresa filmed this before their break up announcement. It was like a few days later. I feel like everyone is confused,” clarified another Bachelor Nation fan.

“This didn’t age well,” quipped someone else.

“AWKWARD,” read a different response.

“Oof this promo did not age well,” wrote a separate Bachelor Nation fan.

According to Decider, the “Family Feud” episode featuring the Bachelor Nation stars becomes available on Hulu starting July 17. The original episode aired on ABC July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The media outlet also noted that the first half of the episode featured singers Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly facing off against one another. “The Bachelor” franchise stars competed during the second half of the “Family Feud” episode.