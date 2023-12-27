Theresa Nist, Gerry Turner Weathering Reports of Relationship Trouble With Wedding Days Away

A new report says that “Golden Bachelor” couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner have been “bickering” with their live televised wedding only days away.

The couple are planning on marrying January 4. The report, by OK Magazine, that Turner and Nist have hit some speed bumps in their relationship comes as Nist revealed that they did not spend Christmas together.

However, the couple did appear on an episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark” on December 26, and they participated in a fake wedding rehearsal, with everything seeming fine.

According to AZ Central, the Golden Wedding will air from from 7 to 9 p.m. on January 4, 2024, on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Report Claims That Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Are ‘Bickering All the Time Now’

OK Magazine attributed its account to an “insider” and reported that Nist and Turner are at odds over her desire for a prenuptial agreement. On the show, Turner seemed to perk up when Nist revealed that she had success as a day trader following the death of her husband.

However, the report appears to derive from a Radar Online article that cites the National Enquirer, raising questions about its validity.

“He’s offended that she doesn’t trust him. They’re bickering all the time now — unless the cameras are on,” Radar Online quoted the insider as saying.

That report comes, however, as another source told Life & Style that Nist’s friends want her to have second thoughts about Turner and are urging her to at least consider the prenuptial agreement.

That article, which generally tracks the first one, reports that Nist was “shocked” by last-minute revelations from a former girlfriend of Turner’s to The Hollywood Reporter; the woman indicated that she started dating Turner shortly after his wife died and accused him of not being willing to take her to his high school reunion because she gained weight.

However, the day after Christmas, the couple spoke about the future with Kelly and Mark. On that show, they promised to love each other forever.

Nist also told People Magazine that she was excited to wear her engagement ring. “It’s beautiful, beyond. Beyond, beyond. So gorgeous. I love it,” she told the magazine.

Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Haven’t Posted Recently About Being Together

Nist last posted a video with Turner on Instagram on December 18, showing her dancing with him. “You do something to me that I can’t explain. Hold me closer and I feel no pain. Every beat of my heart. We got something going on,” the caption on that post reads.

On Christmas, Nist posted a series of photos, some showing her alone and one with Turner, and indicated they weren’t spending Christmas together but would be back together soon.

On Christmas Day, Turner posted a photo showing his daughters and granddaughters; he last posted a picture showing him with Nist on December 11, although he did post that he was buying jewelry for his sweetheart after that point.

