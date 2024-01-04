Theresa Nist, Gerry Turner ‘Wedding Registry’ Called ‘Tacky’ & ‘Weird’ by Fans

Fans are criticizing a wedding “registry” for Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, slamming it as “tacky,” “weird,” and unnecessary product placement.

The “Golden Bachelor’s Instagram and Facebook pages shared the video showing Nist with Susan Noles and other “Golden Bachelor” contestants, who gifted her a set of crystal glasses.

“in Gerry and Theresa’s celebration of love and life’s special moments! Attend #TheGoldenWedding Special Live Event tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC and Next Day on Hulu. Then shop items inspired by The Golden Wedding registry now on @Amazon 💍💛 Link in bio to shop!” the caption reads. The golden wedding is on January 4.

However, when you go to the registry, the point of it is to buy things through Amazon for yourself, not for Nist and her husband-to-be Gerry Turner. And that isn’t sitting right with some fans. The “Golden Bachelor” post indicates it is a “paid partnership with Amazon.” In other words, the show gets a cut of every purchase (it’s not clear whether Nist and Turner do). The wedding registry page says, “Shop for things you just can’t live without, inspired by Theresa and Gerry’s handpicked registry.”

“Really with the Amazon? Reminds me of ‘Wayne’s World’ when Wayne endorsed Doritos on his basement show for sponsorship,” wrote one fan on Instagram, with a laughing emoji.

Wrote another, “Cha-ching, they have sponsors!” And another woman wrote on the Instagram comment thread, “IDK WHOSE IDEA this was but it’s WEIRD YO😂😂😂”

Fans Questioned Why Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Even Need a Wedding Registry at This Point in Their Lives

One fan thought the wedding registry was “tacky.” The items on the registry include a retro coffee maker, oven mitts, a rolling pin, pickleball paddles, room spray, glassware, electric toothbrushes, and more.

“At their age, they should have everything they need, a wedding registry is just tacky at this point,” she wrote on Instagram. “They should have done the chicest thing and had guests donate to their favorite charities in lieu of gifts.”

Wrote another, “Not giving a gift lol we aren’t friends.”

“Sorry, not buying the all ‘we still love you Gerry’ sh**. Let alone this trying to sell products you ‘give’ them. Ugh,” a fan wrote. Another wrote, “Why in the world would they need a wedding registry when they’re in their 70’s and have accumulated two households full of stuff that they now will need to reduce down to one household of stuff? Sounds like a publicity stunt.”

Some fans also criticized the registry on the show’s Facebook page, with one writing, “This is so strange .. I can’t believe they are asking for gifts.”

Fans Also Questioned Why the Other Contestants, Especially Faith Martin, Were There, With One Person Dubbing It ‘Cruel’

Other fans questioned the inclusion of the other contestants, including Faith Martin, who had indicated on the show that she was brokenhearted by Turner’s rejection.

Wrote one, “It’s seriously cruel and strange to have faith there. Like she’s supposed to be so happy.”

“So awkward celebrating your wedding with all of his ex’s,” wrote one comment writer on the “Golden Bachelor” Instagram page.

Another fan wrote, “It’s very sweet but there’s something weird about the other women who all kissed him and claimed to be in love with him being genuinely (?!) happy for them and totally over their feelings?”

