Theresa Nist Debuts Family Addition Months After Gerry Turner Divorce

The past year has been wild for “The Golden Bachelor” star Theresa Nist, with lots of highs and lows. Now, however, she is celebrating big news. Despite the whirlwind of an engagement, wedding, and divorce all happening in a matter of months with her experience on “The Golden Bachelor,” Nist and her family have embraced the positives.

Nist just became a grandmother for the seventh time, as her daughter, Jen Woolston, welcomed her fourth child.

Theresa Nist Now Has 7 Grandsons

On October 23, Nist shared a photo of her newest grandchild on her Instagram page.

In the caption, Nist gushed, “Welcome to the world, Jen & Matt’s precious little baby boy, my 7th Grandson, August Edward Woolston!!”

Nist explained that August was born “over two weeks early on October 22 at 6:44 p.m..” She also noted his weight at birth made him the smallest of all her grandsons, as he was born weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

“What a lucky little boy to have such amazing parents and such wonderful big brothers like Dempsey, Leo, and Henry to take care of him and to have so much fun with!!!”

She added, “And how incredibly blessed and extremely appreciative am I!!!”

Woolston shared the news of August’s arrival on her Instagram page on October 23 as well. “The littlest brother to Dempsey Charles, Leo James, and Henry William… we are proud to introduce August Edward Woolston,” she wrote.

This is Woolston’s fourth son, but the joy she felt in welcoming him was still big. “After hearing his first little noises/cries I was overcome with emotion – I felt like I was going to burst,” she wrote.

“I love my boys so much,” she added, including four white heart emojis at the end.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Family & Friends Are Thrilled for Nist’s Family

Nist’s daughter also shared via Instagram photos of each of her older sons meeting their baby brother. She noted they were “Our much anticipated evening visitors!”

After sharing the news of her family addition, Nist received a flurry of love from “The Golden Bachelor” colleagues and fans.

“The Golden Bachelor” runner-up Leslie Fhima gushed, “Omg.. how adorable! Congrats!! [So] happy for you!!!”

Fellow show contestant Edith Aguirre also left a note of congratulations, and show host Jesse Palmer liked the post to signal his support.

Susan Noles, another alum from “The Golden Bachelor,” congratulated Woolston on her Instagram post.

A fan wrote, “Congratulations Theresa!! So happy for you and your family!! Boys are the best!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙🩵”

Another added, “Theresa he is so adorable!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

So far, Nist has not shared any photos showing her holding her newest grandson. Nist announced her daughter’s big news in a sweet Instagram post in June.

She gushed over Woolston asking her to take photos on the beach so she could announce her pregnancy. Nist admitted she was thrilled to be asked.

In part, Nist admitted, she was thrilled because “I no longer have to contain the supreme joy that I’ve been feeling ever since she told me” about the pregnancy.

Nist included a video in that Instagram post showing her learning the news from her daughter, and she was ecstatic.

“I am filled with so much joy, wonder, love and gratitude for this new life,” Nist wrote in June.

She also wrote, “I mean, how lucky am I to have two incredible children who married two other incredible humans who then went on to have six beautiful, amazing boys? And now I am about to have a seventh grandchild?”