Theresa Nist Celebrates ‘Golden Bachelor’ Anniversary: ‘Grateful’

“The Golden Bachelor” star Theresa Nist recently celebrated her birthday, which happened to fall on an important anniversary.

She took to social media to reflect on her experience doing “The Golden Bachelor.” However, she didn’t acknowledge the show lead and her now ex-husband Gerry Turner at all.

Theresa Nist Celebrated Her Birthday & the Anniversary of Filming ‘The Golden Bachelor’

On August 4, Nist shared several photos and a lengthy caption on her Instagram page. She noted the day was her birthday, but added she “probably would not have mentioned it,” except it’s also the anniversary of when she started filming “The Golden Bachelor.”

Nist noted that filming actually began the evening of August 3, but it flowed over into August 4. She shared that as a result of doing the show, “my life has never been the same.”

As People noted, Nist received Turner’s final rose. The two got engaged and decided to get married on live television just weeks after the finale aired, on January 4.

Unfortunately, on April 12, Nist and Turner appeared on “Good Morning America” to announce they were divorcing.

Despite falling in love, getting married, and getting divorced in a matter of months due to “The Golden Bachelor,” Nist’s post focused on the positive.

“I am so grateful for the experience and for everything that happened to me,” Nist wrote. She mentioned meeting wonderful people and making new friends, and she shared she was especially grateful for her fellow “The Golden Bachelor” ladies.

Nist added, “I’ve learned so much about myself and I’ve grown in so many ways. I truly believe that everything that happens to us in life happens for a reason.”

Although her life now isn’t what she expected as she wed Turner in January, she wrote, “I feel so blessed to have gone through it all. It was one of the most wonderful experiences of my life.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Flooded Her With Love & Support

Nist’s post received a lot of love from Bachelor Nation.

Fellow “The Golden Bachelor” contestant Faith Martin commented, “Happy Birthday 🎉🎊🎂🎈 I’m glad I got to be your roommate and have this journey with you and all the ladies! ❤️”

Nist replied to Martin with a lengthy comment, gushing over her and the friendship they developed.

“The Golden Bachelor” runner-up Leslie Fhima wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.. you are so special to me.❤️”

A fan wrote, “You are a graceful, kind hearted person who deserves all the joy you receive in life! Keep smiling!”

“Happy Birthday Theresa. I hope you have the best day & year. You are the perfect example of what a ‘classy lady’ is,” added another fan.

Someone else’s comment read, “Happy birthday beautiful lady! You are a strong example of optimism, strength and resilience. You have a beautiful legacy in your family.”

“Happy Birthday Theresa! What a year for you!❤️❤️❤️. It has been so cool to get to ‘know’ you and your family as well. Thank you for being your kind and generous self, ❤️❤️❤️” another supporter wrote.

Not only did Nist not reference Turner or her divorce in her caption, but none of the commenters seemed to, either. The comments section was filled with sweet, positive messages and Nist replied to many of them with a heart or a thank you.