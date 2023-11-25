Theresa Nist Takes a Swipe at Leslie Fhima on Instagram

Theresa Nist has appeared to take a swipe at fellow “Golden Bachelor” competitor Leslie Fhima by liking an Instagram comment that dragged Fhima for “drama.”

Fhima has been a fan-favorite on “The Golden Bachelor” as she and Nist, a New Jersey widow, made it into the final two contestants who are vying for Gerry Turner’s heart. The show revealed that Turner had told both women that he loves them. The blogger Reality Steve has released a spoiler saying he knows which woman wins. This article won’t give that spoiler away, although Nist’s comments, taken together, could be perceived as a clue.

Nist has liked two Instagram comments on her page that relate to “The Golden Bachelor.” One of them, two weeks before the spoiler was released, includes the swipe at Fhima. The comments came on an Instagram post Nist made about her son.

Nist has been accused of passive-aggressive behavior toward another female candidate before when contestant Kathy Swarts famously told her to “zip it” for talking too much about her connection with Turner, which was hurting Swarts’s feelings.

Theresa Nist Liked an Instagram Comment Whose Writer Hoped Theresa Will Be the Winner & Dragged the Other Finalist for Drama

The comment was posted to Nist’s personal Instagram page by a user named @silviatrejolo. She wrote, “Theresa_Nist I’m pretty sure you will be the best wife for Gerry, you are so sweet, your family is lovely, you love him from your heart and he seems very interested in you, I hope you are the winner, otherwise he will be marrying into drama, and he deserves to be happy….with you.”

Although the comment did not mention Fhima by name, she was the only other finalist besides Nist, which would imply the “marrying into drama” comment was directed at Fhima.

The comment only drew nine likes. One of them was Nist.

Nist is on Instagram at @Theresa_Nist.

Nist also liked another comment in the thread that read, “Well we know you won so a early congratulations.” The comments are on a post Nist made about her son on November 7, 2023. That was two days before the “Women Tell All” episode in which Nist was chosen over Faith Martin. However, Fhima had already received a rose at that point, so she was solidified as the second finalist when the comments were made. And, of course, since the show had already aired, Nist knew that the other final rose contestant Turner would possibly marry was Fhima.

Theresa Nist Posts About Family, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ & Daytrading Stocks on Her Instagram Page

Nist has posted a series of positive posts about family, “The Golden Bachelor” show and throwback photos on Instagram too. On November 25, 2023, she wrote,

At 46 years old, I developed a passion for the stock market. I went to the library and read every book I could find on stocks and the markets. I also started watching CNBC and listening to Bloomberg. In fact, I interned for a short while at CNBC. I bought three stocks in solid companies that I planned on holding forever. I probably would have been better off if I had held them, collecting their dividends all these years, but trading every day was much more appealing to me (far more exciting). It was like playing chess where you had to be about 10 moves ahead of your opponent. I started writing down what I was observing, what was actually moving the markets. I wound up writing three journals. They helped me tremendously in understanding what actually moved stocks. I no longer daytrade, but I do remain in the industry with a great company, holding a position that I love, working with people I love.

For her part, Fhima last shared a Thanksgiving picture with her family on her Instagram page.

