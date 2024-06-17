Gerry Turner’s Exes Reunite After ‘Golden Bachelor’ Divorce: ‘Love You So Much!’

Two former flames of “The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner just reunited, and they had a blast. Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima were Turner’s final two ladies, and Nist received his final rose. Now, Fhima and Nist have reunited to spend a weekend together.

Nist and Turner wed in January, and Fhima attended as a guest. In April, however, “The Golden Bachelor” couple revealed big news via “Good Morning America.”

Turner and Nist announced they were already divorcing. On June 13, ET Online shared that their divorce has already reached the final stages.

On the heels of the “Golden Bachelor” divorce crossing the finish line, Nist traveled to Minnesota to visit Fhima.

Neither lady revealed any tea about the conversations they shared during their time together. However, Bachelor Nation loved seeing the two ladies reunited, and they both gushed over having the opportunity to spend time together again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist & Leslie Fhima Had a Blast Together in Minnesota

On June 14, Nist took to her Instagram page to share a couple of fun photos revealing her visit with Fhima. “The Golden Bachelor” winner wrote, “Made my way all the way to Minnesota to visit my dear friend, the lovely Leslie!”

The two photos Nist posted showed her wearing a red dress while Fhima chose a black dress. They enjoyed drinks outdoors somewhere, and they were all smiles as they embraced their time together.

Fhima commented on Nist’s post, writing, “So happy you’re here and so is Minneapolis!!”

Nist replied to her friend’s comment, “So happy to be here love you so much!!!”

One follower teasingly questioned, “What’s in the pandora box that has been leaked out between the two of you? Drink more and it will come out.”

Another commented, “I bet the tea is scalding hot.” Someone else replied, “Ohhhh yes to be a cup!!!”

“How about we just make this show about women friendships and support… it’s the best part of what came out of it anyway and what we all loved about it,” suggested a separate follower.

Faith Martin, who rounded out Turner’s final three, wrote, “Very cool! Much love to you both! ❤️”

“Women who support and care for women is so refreshing. You are both absolutely beautiful inside and out,” read a different comment from a “Golden Bachelor” fan.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Stars Painted the Town Red Together

Nist shared a couple of additional glimpses into her weekend with Fhima via her Instagram stories. One from June 15 showed the two in different outfits, holding fresh drinks as they smiled.

Fhima shared an Instagram story from the evening out as well, and she tagged the Minneapolis French eatery Maison Margaux as their location. As Eater shared in May 2023, Maison Margaux is one of the restaurants owned by Chef David Fhima. He also happens to be “The Golden Bachelor” star’s ex-husband.

An additional Instagram story of Leslie’s tagged Marvel Bar, also in Minneapolis, as another destination in the ladies’ evening adventures.

Yet another slide in Nist’s Instagram stories showed Nist with Fhima and two other ladies in a fitness center. “If you haven’t taken a class with Leslie yet, and you can, you really should. She’s amazing!”

Fans in “The Bachelor” subreddit figured the “Golden Bachelor” ladies likely exchanged plenty of tea about Turner, too.

“Someone put the kettle on! ☕️🫖,” one Redditor wrote.

“Those smiles are really telling a story here, ☕️” added another Redditor.