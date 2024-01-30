Theresa Nist Shares New Details About Upcoming Honeymoon With Gerry Turner

Some fans may have wondered when “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and his new bride Theresa Nist will be going on their long-announced Italian honeymoon.

Although the show revealed the couple would be given an all-paid honeymoon to Italy, no further details were provided, including the dates they are going. Nist and Turner married in a live television wedding on January 4.

However, Nist revealed some honeymoon details on her Instagram page on January 29.

Since that time, they have filled their Instagram pages with happy photos and posts showing them with each other and with family members. Their posts have revolved around normal activities, like going to a diner, eating at an Italian restaurant, and walking on the beach with Turner’s dog. Turner’s Instagram page revealed that, after spending time with Nist in New Jersey, he then returned to Indiana, where he spent time with his dad, Everett.

Theresa Nist Revealed That the Couple Will Go on Their Honeymoon in May 2024

In an Instagram post on January 29, Nist revealed that the couple’s Italian itinerary will likely include Rome, Tuscany, Sorrento, and the Amalfi coast. She also revealed that the honeymoon will take place in May 2024, and she has been to Italy before.

“Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy…flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast,” Nist wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Italy.

“I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!”

It’s not clear whether the honeymoon will be filmed. Fans applauded the destination choice, with many telling Nist in the comment thread how much they love traveling to Italy.

Gerry Turner Has Also Revealed the Couple May Take a ‘Mini-Moon’

In addition to their Italian honeymoon, Turner previously told People Magazine that the new couple might take a “mini-moon.” However, he did not share a destination.

“I don’t want to let that out,” Turner told People. “Then all of a sudden people will be looking for that and asking questions and so forth. There’s a little bit of anonymity that I’m looking forward to when things settle down, and we can just enjoy each other’s company without some of the glitz and glamor that’s been thrown our way lately.”

In an article that ran on the couple’s wedding day, Nist told People, “There’s been so much going on since the show ended,” Theresa says. “After the wedding, we’re going to be able to sit together and really decide, because it’s been a whirlwind. There will be plans for trips and looking for homes and going to Italy, so there’ll be so much to look forward to.”

Turner told People what makes their relationship strong. “At our age, we’ve probably made our fair share of blunders,” he said. “We’ve learned those lessons, and we’ve brought them forward with us. We can only focus on the things that are fun ahead of us. The commitment is critical. That’s the most fundamental part of this, and building the trust in each other and the ability to find the right way to communicate all the time. But it’s easy.”

