Theresa Nist Reveals Whether She Wants the Golden Wedding to Go Forward

Theresa Nist has revealed whether she wants the “Golden Wedding” to go forward. It’s scheduled to air live on ABC on January 4.

Nist appeared with the “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner live on Ryan Seacrest’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special on December 31 and made it clear that she’s excited about the looming wedding.

Some fans were getting worried that the couple might call off the wedding after reports emerged, including in Life & Style, that Nist wanted a prenuptial agreement. Fans had also noticed that the couple did not spend Christmas together and went days without posting about each other on their respective Instagram pages. However, that’s now ended, with the golden couple now firmly back in the public eye. Nist had explained that they were separated for Christmas because they wanted to spend the holiday with their individual families but had always promised they would be back together soon.

However, Nist removed any doubt on the New Year’s special, revealing the wedding is going forward. “Thursday at 8/7c, be a part of history 💛 You’re invited to The Golden Wedding LIVE event on ABC, and stream on Hulu,” the official “Golden Bachelor” Facebook page says.

Theresa Nist Described Her Relationship With Gerry Turner as Being Like a ‘Fairytale’

#NOW The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner seen with Theresa Nist at Times Square NYE Celebrations. Video by @NewYorkCityPeople Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/8AwlLwrSc7 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 1, 2024

Far from being on the rocks, the couple gushed happily on the New Year’s Eve special. Nist even compared her relationship with Turner to a “fairytale.”

“Can you believe you’re planning a TV wedding?” Seacrest asked.

“In a million years, I could never believe this is happening,” Nist responded. “It’s like a fairytale. Pinch me. How is this happening at age 70.”

Seacrest then told viewers, “You can see Gerry and Theresa tie the knot live on the golden wedding.”

The Golden Bachelor’s official Facebook page has been sharing promos for the golden wedding, along with a photo of Nist and Turner sitting on a bench with the caption, “new year, still them 🥰”

Gerry Turner Gushed About How Happy Theresa Nist Makes Him

Turner also expressed his happiness to Seacrest during the New Year’s Eve special.

“It’s changed my whole outlook on life. Everything is exciting. Everything is brighter and fresher,” Turner said of his relationship with Nist. He added, “I mean, when you combine our ages, it’s 142 years. This is awesome.”

Seacrest asked Nist, “Is he always like that?” Nist replied, “Yes, he’s always like that.”

The new “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei appeared alongside the golden couple. He said he couldn’t reveal much about the show, but he did say, “The women were amazing. I’m very happy.” Graziadei had competed on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

He revealed that Turner does give him advice from time to time, and he said he would take whatever advice he could get from “these two,” referring to Nist and Turner. Graziadei then praised the golden couple.

[It’s] definitely surreal. It is sinking in very slowly, but I am trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it,” Graziadei told US Magazine. “But it’s crazy. I’ll be the first person to say. I never expected this at all. [I] didn’t know this is what my life was turning into. Crazy stuff! … I put [looking for The One on] the back burner for a while, [but] I’m ready to prioritize it again.”

